FARLEY, Iowa — Logan Woellert hopes this was just what the West Delaware baseball team needed heading into the postseason.
Woellert pitched a complete-game four-hitter to lead the Hawks to a 2-1 victory at Western Dubuque in a game between former WaMaC Conference rivals. The Hawks closed the regular season at 15-16 and play Friday at Independence in an Iowa Class 3A district opener.
“It was really important to have a game like this,” Woellert said. “We’d been playing well recently, but we didn’t play all that great up at Indee on Thursday and we got rained out on Friday. So, to have a game like this going into districts in really important.
“We think we can get a good amount of momentum from this. Indee didn’t see our best on Thursday, but we played a solid game defensively, and we hit the ball well, so that will help us for Friday.”
Woellert needed only 73 pitches to earn the victory. He struck out four, walked one and hit a batter. He faced the minimum in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
“It was a matter of locating spots, mixing up tempo and pitch speeds,” he said. “I threw a lot of off-speed pitches and it was important to locate those. High school baseball isn’t all about throwing 90 (mph), sometimes you have to locate pitches and miss barrels.”
West Delaware opened the scoring in the first. Conner Funk singled up the middle, took second when Isaac Fettkether drew a hit batsman and scored on Luke Kehrli’s ground out.
The Hawks doubled their lead in the fifth after No. 8 hittter Tyrus Werner drew a one-out walk. Lukas Meyer bunted Werner to second for the second out, and Funk laced a single up the middle to make it 2-0.
The Bobcats got a run back in the bottom of the inning. Leadoff man Garrett Baumhover drew a walk and took third on Sawyer Nauman’s line-drive double into the left-centerfield gap. Jayden Siegert followed with an RBI groundout to second base before Woellert fanned Bryn Vantiger to end the threat and strand Nauman at third.
“This week is critical for us, because we’ve been rained out three straight times and hadn’t played in a week,” Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said. “You could tell from our at-bats. You have to have regular at-bats, or you’re not going to look like the same team. (Woellert) did a nice job, worked fast and got ahead in the count a lot, but we looked like a team that hadn’t played in a week.”
The Bobcats (15-15) play Davenport North on Wednesday and host Monticello in the first round of the Class 3A postseason on Friday.