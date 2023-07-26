07212023-wdstatewin4-dk.jpg
Western Dubuque’s Caleb Klein rounds second base after hitting a triple during the Iowa Class 3A state championship game against North Polk on July 21 in Iowa City. Klein, teammate Isaac Then and coach Casey Bryant have been selected to participate in this weekend’s Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series.

 Dave Kettering / Telegraph Herald

Isaac Then, Caleb Klein and Casey Bryant might have a little extra bounce in their step this weekend at the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series.

The showcase for the top 64 seniors, divided into four teams by geography and school size, will serve as the first time the trio will represent Western Dubuque High School since winning a second consecutive Class 3A state championship last week in Iowa City. They will compete for the Large Schools East squad along with Dubuque Senior’s Jon Wille.

