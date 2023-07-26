Western Dubuque’s Caleb Klein rounds second base after hitting a triple during the Iowa Class 3A state championship game against North Polk on July 21 in Iowa City. Klein, teammate Isaac Then and coach Casey Bryant have been selected to participate in this weekend’s Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series.
Isaac Then, Caleb Klein and Casey Bryant might have a little extra bounce in their step this weekend at the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series.
The showcase for the top 64 seniors, divided into four teams by geography and school size, will serve as the first time the trio will represent Western Dubuque High School since winning a second consecutive Class 3A state championship last week in Iowa City. They will compete for the Large Schools East squad along with Dubuque Senior’s Jon Wille.
“It’s going to be pretty cool playing in this after going back-to-back as state champs,” said Then, a left-handed pitcher headed to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the fall. “From everything I’ve heard, it’s going to be a lot of fun and there’s a ton of great competition. And we’ll want to make Western Dubuque proud this week.”
Recommended for you
The Bobcats, under 24-year head coach Bryant, tied a school record for victories in going 36-9 after defeating North Polk, 6-2, in the state championship game on Friday. They also won the first Mississippi Valley Conference divisional title since joining the league in 2019.
“It’s important for us to represent our community and our team well when we’re out in Carroll,” said Klein, a center fielder headed to Southeastern Community College in the fall. “We want to show everyone in the classes above us and below us that we have good baseball at Western Dubuque.
“I’m really excited, personally. I guess I didn’t realize how big of a deal it is until I made it myself. I’m just going to approach it like another baseball game, but I’m really looking forward to it and getting a chance to know some of my future college teammates before we head down to school.”
Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Maddux Freese, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Dylan Stockdale and Iowa City High’s D.J. Hodges have also committed to Southeastern, in Burlington, Iowa.
Then and Klein played key roles in the Bobcats winning back-to-back titles.
This season, Then went 8-3 with one save, a 3.28 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 64 innings of work. A standout first baseman, he also led the Bobcats in hitting at .423 (58-for-137) with 19 doubles, one triple, one home run, 38 RBIs and 16 walks while stealing six bases in seven attempts.
Klein batted .414 (55-for-133) with nine doubles, seven triples, one home run, 30 RBIs and 21 walks while stealing 20 bases in 22 attempts.
“It’s a lot of extra work as a coach, but it’s also so much fun, especially when you have one of your own players picked to play in it and they have an opportunity to play a couple of extra games in their high school careers,” said Bryant, who owns a 598-326 record at Western Dubuque and will be coaching in the All-Star Series for the fourth time. “Isaac and Caleb are just winners. That’s the best way to describe them.
“It’s also pretty cool to be around players you’ve coached against for the last couple of years. You get a chance to know them a little better and see why they’re such talented players.
Bryant, who will serve as an assistant to Clinton’s Kevin Cunningham in the All-Star Series, especially looked forward to working with Wille. After an early season doubleheader with Senior, Bryant made a point to tell the senior shortstop, “You just earned my all-(Mississippi Valley) Conference vote tonight.”
“He’s a playmaker,” Bryant said Monday. “I’ve always been impressed by him and how hard he competes. He plays the game in a way I respect.”
Wille batted .404 (42-for-104) with eight doubles, seven triples, three home runs, 20 RBIs, 15 walks and 18 stolen bases in 19 attempts. He also went 3-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 innings on the mound.
“You always want to represent your school well in an all-star event like this, and we want to prove that Large East is the best team out there,” Wille said. “I’ve heard a lot about the All-Star Series, and I think I’m most excited about interacting with some of the best players in the state and learning what they do to be so successful.”