The Dubuque Fighting Saints will spend the Thanksgiving weekend on the road in the USHL’s Western Conference. Here is a capsule look at this weekend’s games:
FIGHTING SAINTS (12-2-1) AT DES MOINES BUCCANEERS (9-6-3)
When: 6:35 p.m. tonight at Buccaneer Arena, Urbandale, Iowa.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.
Season series: The Saints have needed a shootout and overtime to win both of the meetings to date. That includes a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday night. This will be the third of eight meetings between the teams.
Outlook: The Saints have won four straight since suffering their first two regulation-time defeats of the season. They are the third-hottest team in the USHL at 7-2-1 in their last 10, trailing only Chicago (9-1) and Team USA (8-2). Dubuque is second in the Eastern Conference, four points behind Chicago, but with three games in hand. Des Moines has points in its last four games and is 6-2-2 over the last 10 to move into second place in the Western Conference.
FIGHTING SAINTS AT FARGO FORCE (9-5-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Scheels Arena.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.
Season series: The Force won the only other meeting, 2-1, on Nov. 9 at Mystique Ice Arena. This is the second and final meeting between the teams.
Outlook: Fargo has won five straight to move into third place in the Western Conference. This will be the fourth straight game Dubuque has faced a top-three team in the West.
FIGHTING SAINTS AT SIOUX FALLS (3-11-2)
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.
Season series: This is the first of two meetings. Dubuque hosts the Stampede on Feb. 29.
Outlook: The defending Clark Cup champion Stampede have struggled to start the season. They are 2-7-1 in their last 10. But, Cup-winning goalie Jaxson Stauber is expected to return after starting the season at Minnesota State University.