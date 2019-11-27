The Dubuque Fighting Saints will spend the Thanksgiving weekend on the road in the USHL’s Western Conference. Here is a capsule look at this weekend’s games:

FIGHTING SAINTS (12-2-1) AT DES MOINES BUCCANEERS (9-6-3)

When: 6:35 p.m. tonight at Buccaneer Arena, Urbandale, Iowa.

Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.

Season series: The Saints have needed a shootout and overtime to win both of the meetings to date. That includes a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday night. This will be the third of eight meetings between the teams.

Outlook: The Saints have won four straight since suffering their first two regulation-time defeats of the season. They are the third-hottest team in the USHL at 7-2-1 in their last 10, trailing only Chicago (9-1) and Team USA (8-2). Dubuque is second in the Eastern Conference, four points behind Chicago, but with three games in hand. Des Moines has points in its last four games and is 6-2-2 over the last 10 to move into second place in the Western Conference.

FIGHTING SAINTS AT FARGO FORCE (9-5-1)

When: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Scheels Arena.

Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.

Season series: The Force won the only other meeting, 2-1, on Nov. 9 at Mystique Ice Arena. This is the second and final meeting between the teams.

Outlook: Fargo has won five straight to move into third place in the Western Conference. This will be the fourth straight game Dubuque has faced a top-three team in the West.

FIGHTING SAINTS AT SIOUX FALLS (3-11-2)

When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.

Season series: This is the first of two meetings. Dubuque hosts the Stampede on Feb. 29.

Outlook: The defending Clark Cup champion Stampede have struggled to start the season. They are 2-7-1 in their last 10. But, Cup-winning goalie Jaxson Stauber is expected to return after starting the season at Minnesota State University.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags