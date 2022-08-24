West Dubuque Vs. Marion Volleyball
Buy Now

Western Dubuque libero Ella Meyer makes a dig during the Iowa Class 4A state tournament last season in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Meyer had 37 digs as the defending state champs opened the season with a win on Tuesday night.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Western Dubuque opened in defense of its Iowa Class 4A state championship in thrilling fashion.

Ella Meyer delivered 37 digs and Libby Lansing floored 20 kills as the 4A No. 12-ranked Bobcats held off Linn-Mar in their season opener, 25-15, 25-17, 21-25, 23-25, 15-7, on Tuesday night in Marion, Iowa.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.