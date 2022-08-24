Western Dubuque opened in defense of its Iowa Class 4A state championship in thrilling fashion.
Ella Meyer delivered 37 digs and Libby Lansing floored 20 kills as the 4A No. 12-ranked Bobcats held off Linn-Mar in their season opener, 25-15, 25-17, 21-25, 23-25, 15-7, on Tuesday night in Marion, Iowa.
Ava Demmer passed the test in her first performance as WD’s new setter, delivering 44 assists. Franny Heiberger added nine kills, while Hailey Wulfekuhle pitched in eight kills and Ally Reuter had seven.
Isabel Ernzen provided 21 digs for the Bobcats.
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Waterloo West 1 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Addi Wright drilled 12 kills, Dani Kurth added 10 kills and five blocks, and Maggie Nevins delivered 30 assists and seven aces as the Mustangs topped the Wahawks in a tight battle to win their season opener, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 25-23. Alyssa Jaeger added seven kills for the Mustangs.
Cedar Falls 3, Dubuque Senior 1 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Jenna Lewis delivered 21 assists and 13 digs, Maya Watters added eight kills and two ace serves, and Brooke Sullivan had nine blocks, but the Rams dropped their season opener to the Class 5A No. 2-ranked Tigers, 25-16, 25-12, 18-25, 25-15.
Cascade 3, MFL/Mar-Mac 0 — At Monona, Iowa: Kate Green floored 10 kills, Corinne Rea had nine digs, Claudia Noonan 18 assists and Addison Frake and Brianna Koppes served four aces apiece to lead the Cougars to a sweep, 25-20, 25-11, 25-17.
River Ridge 3, Lancaster 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Abby Esser had 10 digs, and Alaina Spader and Rose White provided four kills each, but the Flying Arrows were swept, 25-5, 25-18, 25-22.
Galena 2, Fulton 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Taylor Hilby downed eight kills, Paeton Hyde floored seven and Gracie Furlong six to lead the Pirates to a season-opening sweep over Fulton, 25-18, 25-22. Julia Townsend contributed 23 assists.
Stockton 2, Orangeville 1 — At Orangeville, Ill.: Emily Broshous led Stockton with 10 kills, Whittney Sullivan added nine digs and Gabbi VenHuizen had three blocks as the Blackhawks outlasted Orangeville on Monday, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Mustangs sweep — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Hempstead boys had three runners place inside the top 10 to lead the Mustangs to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Invitational title. Caleb Kass (16:35) placed third, John Maloney (17:06) was sixth and Charlie Driscoll (17:27) 10th. Hempstead edged Urbandale, 50-53.
The top-ranked Mustang girls (33 points) cruised to the title behind five top-10 finishers. Julia Gehl (19:45) placed third, Keelee Leitzen (20:11) came in sixth, Brooke O’Brien (20:13) seventh, Evie Henneberry (20:35) eighth and Natalie Schlichte (21:04) ninth.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Dubuque Wahlert 101, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 84 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Kayla Wuebker swam to victory in the 200 freestyle (2:12.66) and 500 freestyle (6:06.51), Brooke Wuebker triumphed in the 50 freestyle (26.72) and 100 freestyle (58.09), and Avery Schmidt claimed wins in the 100 butterfly (1:06.00) and 100 backstroke (1:02.41) as the Golden Eagles held off the J-Hawks.
Iowa City West 144, Dubuque Senior 39 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Molly Gilligan secured the Rams’ lone victory in the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:02.41 as Senior suffered a loss to the Trojans.
BOYS GOLF
Pirates go 1-1 — At Fulton, Ill.: Ryan Stoffregen fired a 39 and earned medalist honors as the Pirates fell, 167-172, to Fulton and defeated Warren, 172-223, at Fulton Country Club. Connor Glasgow (43), Jacob Furlong (45) and Caleb Soat (45) also counted scores for Galena.
RR/SM wins — At Stockton, Ill.: George Winter (38) was crowned co-medalist to lead River Ridge/Scales Mound (162) to first place at the Stockton Triangular at Woodbine Bend Golf Course. RR/SM earned the victory over Fulton via a fifth-score tiebreaker. Stockton (194) placed third and was led by Jared Dvorak (39).
GIRLS GOLF
Lancaster 1st — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch won medalist honors with a 41 as the Flying Arrows (192) cruised to the Prairie du Chien Mini Meet crown at Prairie du Chien Country Club. Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton (220) placed second behind Riley Neuhalfen’s 52.
