PEOSTA, Iowa — Calvin Harris learned long ago the value of trying to control only the circumstances he can control.
And, right now, so many details surrounding his promising baseball career are out of his control because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Harris’ senior season at Western Dubuque High School remains in a holding pattern as the Iowa High School Athletic Association waits to make a decision on this summer’s schedule. Already this spring, Cedar Rapids-based scouting service Perfect Game canceled the majority of its prime showcase opportunities across the country.
The University of Mississippi recently reassured Harris that his scholarship money will not change, even though the NCAA’s decision to grant spring athletes an extra year of eligibility will create a logjam of players for all programs next season. But, the possibility of a summer-school session for baseball players in Oxford, Miss., looks more and more unlikely.
And Major League Baseball recently announced plans to reduce next month’s draft from 40 rounds to just five, with its own season and a corresponding Minor League Baseball season up in the air. Harris has been projected to be selected anywhere from the third to eighth rounds, and all 30 teams have made inquiries with Harris’ family and his advisor.
“Your only option is to take it day by day and see what happens, because, as of right now, we don’t have any answers as far as high school ball, Ole Miss or the draft,” said Harris, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound left-handed hitting catcher. “Personally, I’ve tried to treat it like a second offseason, so I’ve been working on as much as I can, and I’ve been staying as prepared as possible for when we do get a chance to get back on the field. Obviously, I can’t control any of those decisions. All I can do is focus on what I need to do to get better, and that’s what I’m going to do until we have a better idea of what’s happening.
“It’s been tough, because I was really looking forward to this year, and now everything is pretty much a toss-up. It’s an unfortunate situation, not only for me but for a lot of other kids, too. There are a lot of seniors who might not have an opportunity to play baseball at the next level. The same goes for track and the other spring sports. They didn’t get a season at all.”
Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant has been impressed with Harris’ maturity since the summer of 2016, when the three-sport standout cracked his varsity lineup as an eighth grader. So, if anybody can handle the uncertainty of a pandemic, it might be Harris.
“Calvin has a silent confidence about things, and you’d be crazy if you think these circumstances are going to stop him from reaching his goals,” Bryant said. “Every time a roadblock has been put in his way, he has gone to work, and he doesn’t stop until he overcomes it. This is just another case of that.
“Calvin’s going to have a great future. Yes, things are different, but it is what it is. His parents, Scott and Juli, have raised him to be resilient and, if you have a goal, you have to go to work and overcome those obstacles. If there’s an event in your life, you have to respond to it to get the outcome you want. He still has some incredible options in front of him, and that’s because he went about things the right way and worked for those opportunities.”
In addition to training locally under former MLB catcher Eric Munson and strength and conditioning icon Michael Zweifel, Harris has accepted invitations to work out with elite-level talent this spring. That includes Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller and minor leaguers T.J. Sikkema, Spencer Van Scoyoc and Brett Schulze — all of whom live in the region during the offseason.
And MLB scouts haven’t stopped researching Harris ahead of the draft, an indication they believe he has the talent to be taken in the top five rounds. Munson, Zweifel and Western Dubuque football coach Justin Penner have fielded several phone calls from scouts doing background checks in recent weeks.
“With the draft being only five rounds, teams have to be extra diligent because they can’t afford to miss on a prospect,” Zweifel said. “They want to draft proven winners and performers and players who have the character to handle adversity. That’s Calvin. He’s kind of unique because he’s played football and basketball, too, for all these years and never specialized, so he has tremendous up-side when he eventually focuses on baseball 12 months a year.
“A team definitely won’t regret drafting him.”
Penner enjoyed being part of the scouting process. In addition to questions about Harris’ physical growth, scouts wanted to know how he treats his peers, how others in the school view him and how he handles adversity.
“Calvin is one of those once-in-a-lifetime athletes you hope to have the opportunity to coach at some point in your career,” said Penner, who coached the Bobcats to the Iowa Class 3A state football title with Harris at quarterback. “But he’s also a once-in-a-lifetime person, which is more important.
“We put a lot of responsibility on Calvin’s shoulders as our quarterback. And he was so prepared, both physically and intellectually, to compete against a lot of really good football teams. He’s an incredible leader and a very mature young man.”
Harris earned a spot in the varsity baseball starting lineup as an eighth grader and has batted .375 (174-for-464) with 31 doubles, 16 triples, 16 home runs, 176 RBIs and just 20 strikeouts in four seasons. On the mound, he has gone 11-2 with a 0.91 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings, most of which have come the past two seasons.
Last summer, Harris hit .408 (42-for-103) with 10 doubles, 7 home runs, 40 RBIs, 46 walks, 5 strikeouts, a .709 slugging percentage and a .593 on-base percentage as a junior in leading the Bobcats to a second straight Iowa Class 4A state tournament appearance. He went 3-1 with a 0.88 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 32 2/3 innings and a .155 opponents’ batting average.
Last summer, Harris earned the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Player of the Year; Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A first-team all-state; IHSBCA All-State Super Team for a third straight year and the Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year award.
Harris is still hoping for one last great memory from his high school days.
“The greatest part of high school is the people you’re surrounded with every day,” Harris said. “Having that end like it did is hard for everybody — students and teachers. It’s especially true at a school like Western Dubuque, because everyone is so close, and we all grew up together. Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to have some sort of closure this summer.”