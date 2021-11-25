As long as he can remember, football has been a part of Beau Kopp’s life.
The son of a high school football coach, Kopp has been tagging along to practices for most of the past 16 years.
His football journey is far from over, but his path came full circle this year, completing his third and final season coached by his father as the starting quarterback at Cuba City High School.
“When I was younger around all those big kids, I was always thinking they were ginormous,” Kopp said. “Now this year as a senior, I’m looking down at the water boys and thinking, ‘Wow, do they think I’m humongous like I did when I was little?’
“(I remember) going to practice and skipping daycare to be at practice with my dad. Just every day out painting the fields, getting the pads ready for the players. I loved being the water boy and then just to play for my dad, it’s amazing.”
Kopp, the TH Footall Player of the Year, was pretty amazing himself on the field. He broke the program’s career passing yards record and led the Cubans into the third-round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs — a specific point of pride for Kopp despite being dissatisfied with the result.
Cuba City coach Guy Kopp had never previously reached the third round of the postseason, Beau said.
“That was one of my goals, to be the best team my dad’s ever had. Which was pretty cool for me,” he said.
It was pretty cool for Dad, too.
“Everything you dream of,” Guy Kopp said. “You bring him to practice, you bring him to film session, you bring him to meetings at a young age. You just hope that he will excel.”
Beau Kopp was on the varsity roster for four seasons, but started just the final three. In addition to all of his pre-high school football education, he also benefited from the tutelage of former starter Andy Clendenen.
He spent that first season on the sideline, watching Clendenen and charting plays as he stood next to offensive coordinator Steve Graber.
It manisfested itself in a senior season in which Kopp was named first-team all-SWAL on offense, defense and special teams, and earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state honorable mention as both a quarterback and punter.
He was the SWAL’s Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,143 yards with 24 touchdowns. He also ran for 416 yards and 12 more scores, but perhaps his most impressive statistical line comes on the other side of the ball. Kopp had 55 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss and an astounding 14 sacks as a defensive end — a number that is impressive for any player but especially a quarterback.
“Extreme work ethic in the weight room,” Guy Kopp explained. “As a freshman he was undersized. He understood the game, but knew he had to put in extra work to be able to compete at the high level that he competed for us for the past three years.”
Then, at the tail end of his sophomore year of high school, the whole world changed.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of his track season. The fall football season was delayed until spring.
Beau decided to take action, thanks to one of the lessons he learned tagging along to practice as a youngster.
“A great team is run by a great leader, and that’s one of the roles I stepped into senior year. I wanted to lead our team,” he said. “In the past as a water boy, I’d seen years go by where there wasn’t that senior leadership and the outcome of the season wasn’t very good. So I knew coming in, I got the seniors and I was like, we’ve got to be leaders this year. We’ve got to run this team so we can accomplish what we want.”
That meant more time in the weight room. It also meant taking advantage of the opportunity to get out and run drills with teammates during a period in which coaches couldn’t.
That led to open fields, and pick-up games on a near-daily basis. Players ran drills and helped develop their footwork for a season that was still a winter away.
Cuba City went 4-2 during the abbreviated spring. After a two-month break, Beau led the Cubans to a 9-3 record and a SWAL runner-up finish to Darlington — the state semifinalist that ended the Cubans’ season in the quarterfinals.
He also turned down a potential captain’s spot as a junior, giving it to a graduating senior instead.
“I just felt like the seniors deserved to be captains. I didn’t want to take that away from them,” he said. “With COVID and everything, I wasn’t going to take a captain’s spot away from anyone.”
Guy will get another chance to coach his son. Beau is a returning state track qualifier who competes in shot put, discus and the 4x100 relay.
But when Beau is off playing college football next fall — he’s still undecided where, but will pursue it as his No. 1 passion — quarterback is going to be a tough position for the Cubans to fill.
“I told my wife, I said first time in 30 years I’m cleaning out my office on a Sunday,” he said. “I never clean my office out on a Sunday after we lost. She goes, what were you doing? I said I was doing a lot of crying.”