DYERSVILLE, Iowa — It was not a good night to be a kicker.
Fortunately for Cascade, Colby Holmes does everything else except kick.
Holmes scored five touchdowns — three rushing, one receiving and one on special teams — as Cascade pulled away from host Dyersville Beckman, 36-20, on Friday in Class 1A District 4 prep football.
Cascade won its second game in a row and improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in District play with front running West Branch coming to Cascade next Friday.
The teams combined for nine touchdowns, but no PAT kicks were converted, with all but one getting blocked.
Cascade jumped on top — literally and figuratively — early. Holmes jumped on loose ball in the end zone after Ben Miller blocked a Beckman (4-3, 1-2) punt on the opening possession of the game, less than two minutes into action.
“Momentum was the key tonight,” said Holmes, who ran for 127 yards on 30 carries. “That (recovery) was huge for us. We wanted to get on top early and get (Beckman’s) hope down.”
With 4:24 left in the first quarter, Beckman knotted things with a gutsy fourth-and-goal conversion. Junior quarterback Nick Offerman escaped pressure and whizzed a bullet that Derick Ludwig held onto just long enough to cross the goal line.
Holmes was the workhorse on offense for Cascade and got his second touchdown of the game late in the second quarter.
But it was the Cougars’ defense that stole the second-quarter show, forcing a turnover to set up Holmes’ go-ahead score and notching a pair of big plays to thwart Beckman’s late first-half charge.
Tanner Simon recovered a Beckman fumble midway through the second. Five plays later Holmes barrelled in from 5-yards out to put the Cougars on top, 12-6.
Offerman floated a pretty 45-yard pass to Trent Koelker less than a minute before halftime to put the Blazers into the red zone. But the Cougars turned back Beckman with consecutive sacks.
The kick return game was sweet and sour for the Cougars at the onset of the second half.
Jose Nava-Vega had a nice return started on the opening kick, but coughed up a fumble that Beckman promptly capitalized on, tying the game at 12 with a Riley Fangman TD run.
Cascade’s Tanner Simon returned the ensuing kick 86 yards for a score to put Cascade back ahead, 18-12.
Fangman got his second TD run on a 65-yard blast and the Blazers converted a two-point conversion as Beckman quickly re-captured the lead.
But Holmes was a beast in the third. The senior had a 15-yard TD run and a 19-yard score on a pass from Jackson McAleer to put Cascade in control, 30-18.
Then Cascade’s defense once again slammed the door — this time to pull away.
Miller returned an interception 54 yards with Beckman driving to set up Holmes’ fifth score of the night - a 10-yard run.
“(Miller) played a great game,” Holmes said. “He had some big hits and that (interception). He was awesome.”