Before their Class 4A District 3 opener, Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Prairie were heading in dramatically different directions.
Friday both teams were generally headed in the same direction.
Toward the end zone.
Prairie won an offensive shootout, 43-40 at Dalzell Field behind a 355-yard, 4-touchdown game from Nicholas Pearson, ruining a 406-yard passing night for Senior’s Tommy Casey.
Senior (3-2) had won three straight and continues to garner points in the Associated Press rankings.
Prairie, meanwhile, had lost two in a row, including a meltdown last week against in-town rival Kennedy.
The lead flipped back and forth all night until Prairie notched two straight fourth-quarter scores. Senior battled back, but the Rams were drawn offsides on fourth-and-short by extending Prairie’s game-sealing drive.
“That was an exciting game,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “A lot of offense and a lot of big plays made. But it was a tough way to lose.
Prairie (3-2) marched down the field on the opening possession confounding the Rams with multiple motion and misdirection, but came up empty thanks to a huge goal line stand by Senior. Rams’ linebacker Seth Bullock busted through the Hawks’ line for a huge fourth-down stop of speedy Tariq Amir inside the Ram 5-yard line.
Senior got creative offensively as well, mixing in Casey passes with its stable of runners. Casey delivered a beauty into the lap of Marcus Moore from 45-yards out to put Senior on the board first late in the first quarter.
Prairie answered with a long TD of their own - this one on the legs of Pearson. Pearson busted through the first wave of defenders on a misdirection play and outraced the secondary for a 49-yard score. Prairie missed the PAT, however, and the Rams led 7-6.
It didn’t take the Rams long to add to their lead. On the first play after Pearsons score, Casey went deep again with a perfect pass to Kendrick Watkins-Hogue, who hauled in a pass in stride near midfield and sprinted to a 74-yard TD.
After Prairie tied it at 14 with a TD and 2-point conversion, that combination was at it again to put Senior back in front. Watkins-Hogue gave the Rams great field position with a 62-yard kickoff return, then finished the drive on the receiving end of another Casey laser beam from 22 yards.
Prairie took the lead with Pearson accounting for 58 of 62 yards on a go-ahead touchdown drive with Amir scoring on a 4-yard run.
Casey was masterful on the Rams’s final drive of a wild second quarter. His 1-yard TD run with less than 3 seconds left before halftime capped a drive on which he was perfect on four passes, and came after he’d been stopped short of the goal line on third down and Senior out of time outs.
Casey was intercepted in the end zone on Senior’s first drive of the second half and Pearson was again the workhorse as Prairie took advantage for yet another lead change. Pearson had six carries on the 9-play drive including a 9-yard score.
But Watkins-Hogue and Casey, much like in the first half, didn’t take long to answer. On the Rams’ second play of the ensuing drive, Casey fired a bullet to Watkins-Hogue on a short route near the sideline. Watkins made one defender miss with a nifty wiggle, then blazed down the sideline for a 78-yard score recapturing the lead for Senior, 33-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Pearson’s 7-yard TD run with 5:13 left was the sixth lead change. He added a 64-yard score to give Prairie a 10-point lead.
But Casey connected on his fifth score - a dart to Hayden Francois for the final points of the night.
“We didn’t make some stops that we needed to,” Ploessl said. “But, man, did our kids play hard. So proud of their effort.”