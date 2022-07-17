After winning a fourth consecutive mixed 35 and over doubles championship with Pete Moldenhaur on Friday night, Dubuque Hempstead girls tennis coach Sara Loetscher continued to marvel at the Mississippi Valley Open on Saturday.
The 60-year-old veteran played her way into two more finals this morning at Dubuque Golf & Country Club. Loetscher — playing against a significantly younger field — will meet 2021 Dubuque Senior grad and Luther College’s Riley O’Donnell in the women’s open singles final at 10 a.m. Loetscher secured a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Alexandra Burger in the quarterfinals before besting Wartburg’s Georgia Nissen, 6-2, 6-1, in the semis.
O’Donnell was strong as well, beating April Weisheit, 6-2, 6-0, in the quarterfinals before defeating Daniela McCue, 6-1, 6-1, in the semifinals.
The winner earns a $400 payday, with the runner-up taking $200.
Loetscher teamed with her University of Iowa doubles partner of nearly 40 years ago, Michele Conlon, to reach the women’s open doubles final this morning at the club at 8 a.m. The former Hawkeyes received a bye and then defeated Burger and Krishna Agrawal, 6-1, 6-0, to reach the final to play the Wartburg tandem of Nissen and Natalie Kaiser, another 2021 Dubuque Senior grad.
The semifinals are set in the competitive men’s open singles bracket, and Hempstead’s Jake Althaus is in the hunt. The to-be Mustang senior will face Marion, Iowa, native Brady Anderson in one semifinal, with Marion’s Luke VanDonslear taking on Grayson Zysltra, of Cedar Rapids, in the other. The semifinals are set for 8 a.m. at the club with the final to follow at 10 a.m.
The winner receives a $600 payday, while the runner-up takes home $300.
Dubuque Senior girls coach Chris Miller captured the men’s NTRP 3.5 singles title, defeating North Liberty’s Raymond Whalen, 6-3, 3-6, 10-3, in the final.
Dubuque’s David Hash will square off with Coralville’s Doug Haas at 8 a.m. this morning at the club with the men’s NTRP 4.0 singles title on the line.
Loras College coach Chad Fenwick and his brother, Mike, will face Carl Hartman and John Wickham for the men’s 35 doubles title at the club today at 1 p.m.
Wrapping up late on Friday night, University of Northern Iowa women’s tennis coach Chris Sagers, along with his daughter, Madison, claimed the mixed open doubles title with a tough 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Althaus and Beth Hoden.
