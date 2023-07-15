Tom Keating will take his leadership abilities to a whole new level.

The former Dubuque Wahlert coach and administrator who now serves as the executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association began a one-year term as the president of the National Federation of State High School Federations on July 2. He began his term following the NFHS summer meetings in Seattle.

