Tom Keating will take his leadership abilities to a whole new level.
The former Dubuque Wahlert coach and administrator who now serves as the executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association began a one-year term as the president of the National Federation of State High School Federations on July 2. He began his term following the NFHS summer meetings in Seattle.
Keating spent 24 award-winning years as a teacher, volleyball coach and activities director at Wahlert beginning in 1980, three years after beginning his career as a teacher and coach at Maxwell (Iowa) High School. The Philadelphia native led Wahlert to 11 state volleyball championships, and he received the NFHS National Volleyball Coach of the Year award in 2003.
Recommended for you
Keating became the principal at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School in 2004 and served as president at Xavier during the 2018-19 school year, then joined the IHSAA staff as executive director July 1, 2019, after 15 years at Xavier.
Keating served on the IHSAA’s Board of Control from 2008 to 2018 and was chairperson in 2014-15. In 2010, he was named the National Catholic Educational Association’s Educator of the Year. He was a 2003 inductee in the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame and he has been an adjunct instructor and authored five graduate-level courses for Drake University.
Nationally, Keating joined the NFHS Board of Directors as the Section 4 representative at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
DUNHAM CELEBRATION OF LIFE SCHEDULED
A celebration of the life of long-time Dubuque Hempstead wrestling coach and teacher Dan Dunham will take place from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 at the Asbury Eagles Club. Speaker presentations will begin at 1:30 p.m. to be followed by mingling and cheer. Appetizers, refreshments, and a cash bar will be available.
Dunham taught high school physical education and coached for many years in Dubuque. His mentorship and leadership were a positive influence on many young lives in our community. He was also highly respected for his commitment to working with non-profit organizations that promoted youth athletics and outdoor sporting activities.
Dunham passed away Feb. 17 in Saginaw, Mich., at the age of 82.
During his 35-year tenure as head varsity wrestling coach, he mentored 48 state medal winners, including seven state champions. Eight of his wrestlers went on to be NCAA All Americans, and one became a three-time State Champion and NCAA Division I Champion.
His coaching honors included Class 3A State Coach of the Year (1996), Iowa High school Wrestling Hall of Fame (1999), and he was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame (2012). Dunham also served as an assistant football coach for over 30 years. His devotion to sports and his compassion for being a youth role model positively impacted the lives of many of his students and athletes.
An avid outdoorsman, he taught hunter safety for 35 years.
DUBUQUE HOSTING MIXED MARTIAL ARTS CARD
The Grand River Center will host a 15-bout Mixed Martial Arts card on July 22 featuring some of the tri-state’s most promising up and coming Mixed Martial Artists.
The pro card side features Iowa native Keegan Witbeck (5-1) taking on Nebraska native Kameron Jordan (4-3) in a three-round Bantamweight Division bout. Also featured on the pro side, Davenport slugger Dominic “The Heat” Martin (4-2) will be taking on Ilyaz Mamadaliyev (3-2), from Dayton, Ohio.
A highly anticipated rematch will be taking place in the Amateur Bantamweight Division, as Cedar Rapids star Jaron Lathrop (10-1) takes on Indiana’s Jordan Gast (4-1) in a title bout. Lathrop defeated Gast via 3rd round submission last year and has stopped his last 4 opponents, while Gast is coming off a R1 submission victory in February.
Other Iowa fighters include undefeated Cedar Rapids star Liam Aunen, Starwood’s Brynn Heathcock, and Dubuque’s Miguel Modeste and Jamie Tigges. The event is presented by Made Men Promotions. Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.mademenpromos.com.
IHSSN BROADCASTING STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
All 28 games from the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s state baseball tournament will be broadcast from Carroll and Iowa City next week. Four Dubuque County teams – Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert in Class 3A and Beckman Catholic and Cascade in Class 2A – qualified for state.
Mediacom Ch. 22 will broadcast the games via cable television.
In addition, all games can be streamed at IHSSN.com and the Watch IHSSN App by purchasing either a Game Pass or Tournament Pass. Both passes include viewing of two concurrent devices and up to a 30-day rental.