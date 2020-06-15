MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Chris Simpson claimed the checkered flag in the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models featue show Saturday night at Maquoketa Speedway.
Bobby Pierce took the lead with three laps to go in the race, but a caution flag came out and put Simpson back at the front. Simpson then held off a late charge from Pierce to claim the $5,000 top prize.
Dennis Erb Jr., Chad Simpson and Ryan Unzicker rounded out the top five.
Modifieds were racing for $1,000-to-win, with Bryce Garnhart taking the checkers.
The SportMod feature saw Shane Paris drive from sixth starting position to the victory. Mitch Beilenberg captured the 4-Cylinder main, after an exciting battle with Joe Lafrenz.
Matt Hudspeth held off Bruce Yoerger in he American Iron Racing Series feature.