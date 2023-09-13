Dubuque Wahlert finished first and third in the meet-ending 400 freestyle relay on Tuesday night to win, 93-90, at Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference swimming & diving dual.
Kelly Snyder, Taylor Borgerding, Kayla Wuebker and Molly Snyder swam a 3:57.51 in the final race to win by more than 15 seconds and score eight team points. Jessie Then, Judith Williams, Bridget McKean and Mary McKean took third for two team points. The Golden Eagles outscored Waterloo, 10-4, in the event.
Elyse Cloos won the 200 and 100 freestyles, Molly Snyder took the 100 butterfly, and Kelly Snyder claimed the 500 freestyle for the Eagles.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Addi had 11 kills, 12 digs and four aces, Emma B. added nine kills and four blocks, and Luci Weber had 15 assists and four aces as the Mustangs swept the Warriors, 25-20, 25-22, 25-14.
Dubuque Senior 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sophie Link had 18 digs and four aces, Brooke Sullivan contributed 10 kills and the Class 5A No. 12-ranked Rams beat the Hawks, 13-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-18.
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Iowa Class 3A No. 10-ranked Golden Eagles overwhelmed the J-Hawks, 25-4, 25-8, 25-8.
West Branch 3, Cascade 0 — At Cascade, Iowa: Claudia Noonan finished with three aces, 11 digs, 18 assists and two blocks, but the Cougars lost to the Bears, 30-28, 25-23, 25-20.
Galena 2, Stockton 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: Gracie Furlong tallied 13 kills, one ace and a block, Addie Hefel finished with five kills, one block, one assist and seven digs, and the Pirates swept the Blackhawks, 25-11, 25-13.
Scales Mound 2, East Dubuque 1 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Isabel Stewart led East Dubuque with six digs, Rachel Anger had nine kills and Sydney Mulgrew finished with eight assists, but the Hornets earned a 25-16, 21-25, 26-24 victory over the Warriors.
River Ridge 2, West Carroll 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats swept the Thunder, 25-14, 25-22.
Shullsburg 3, River Ridge 1 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Camden Russell and Taylor Russell had 23 kills apiece as the Miners beat the Timberwolves, 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 25-9.
BOYS GOLF
Rams 4th — At Iowa City: Colt McCollaugh earned medalist honors with a 34, but Dubuque Senior (156) finished fourth behind Cedar Rapids Xavier (147), Cedar Falls (149) and Iowa City Liberty (149) at Brown Deer Golf Course.
MEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 1, Missouri Baptist 0 — At St. Louis: Lucas Bordini scored in the 56th minute as the Pride improved to 3-0-2.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 2, Missouri Baptist 1 — At St. Louis: Shannon Catchur scored a pair of first-half goals to lift the Pride (5-0-2) over Missouri Baptist.