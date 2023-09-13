Dubuque Wahlert finished first and third in the meet-ending 400 freestyle relay on Tuesday night to win, 93-90, at Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference swimming & diving dual.

Kelly Snyder, Taylor Borgerding, Kayla Wuebker and Molly Snyder swam a 3:57.51 in the final race to win by more than 15 seconds and score eight team points. Jessie Then, Judith Williams, Bridget McKean and Mary McKean took third for two team points. The Golden Eagles outscored Waterloo, 10-4, in the event.

