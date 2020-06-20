Ian Moller decided to take a constructive approach to what has been a frustrating three months for athletes around the country.
Projected as a first-round selection in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound catcher from Dubuque missed out on several prime scouting opportunities this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. With every showcase event canceled, he turned his attention to fine-tuning his body and mind for the day he could return to the diamond.
That day has come.
Moller begins a pivotal summer this weekend by participating in the Perfect Game USA National Showcase in Hoover, Ala. It marks the first major scouting event for the 2021 draft class.
“It wasn’t that frustrating at first, because everyone else wasn’t able to play, either,” said Moller, a Louisiana State University recruit who played two games this spring before the shutdown. “I’ve been itching to play since the quarantine started, but it really only started getting frustrating when I saw a lot of my friends from the southern states start playing, and we didn’t have those opportunities up here.
“But it’s all good now, since I’m starting up ... Finally. I’m ready to go.”
Moller treated the extra time off like a prolonged offseason and trained at the indoor baseball facility owned by his father, Steven Moller.
“This is obviously a very important year for him because it’s his draft year and there are a lot of big events on his schedule,” Steven Moller said. “So, it would have been real easy for him to get frustrated. But I’m proud of the way Ian has kept things in perspective throughout all of this.
“He’s fortunate because he’s had a lot of exposure the last few years, and he’s on a lot of teams’ radar. But there are some extremely talented kids out there who are really coming into their own right now and didn’t get as many of the looks they’ve earned and deserve.”
Ian Moller viewed the shutdown as an opportunity, rather than something being taken away from him.
In addition to working on his baseball skills, he devoted more time to strength and conditioning. He began running two or three times per day in an effort to develop better quickness and speed.
“I like to think I took full advantage of this and that I’ll definitely be ready for my first games this weekend,” Ian Moller said. “Usually, when you’re traveling or playing a lot of games, you don’t have the energy to run. There are days when you’re exhausted after a day of catching.
“It’s been an opportunity to fine-tune some things, too. When you’re playing games, it’s kind of hard to make adjustments right away, because you don’t want to mess something up. I’ve tweaked my swing to the point where I’m a lot more comfortable with it. Catching is all about repetition, and you can work on a lot of little fundamental aspects of catching in practice that you might not see in games as often. So that’s been good.”
Just as important as the physical training, Moller has worked on the mental side of the game and avoiding all the traps that go along with being a highly touted prospect. According to Perfect Game, he ranks in at least the 94th percentile among players in his draft class in six categories --- catchers’ throwing velocity, pop time (receiving the ball and throwing to second base), bat exit velocity, max barrel speed, impact momentum and max acceleration.
Several scouting services project Moller as a top-20 selection in next June’s draft --- and LSU also recruited another catcher in his class, expecting the Dubuque native to sign a pro contract rather than enrolling in school. The only catcher ranked above him in next year’s draft has been the University of Miami’s Adrian Del Castillo.
“When you see that stuff, you don’t know if you should feel excited, nervous or what,” Ian Moller said. “This spring, I think I had that problem of trying to do too much a little bit. Even in practice, I wasn’t really staying within myself.”
The Moller family advisor, Sam Samardzija, stepped in with the perfect words of wisdom. His brother, Jeff, pitches for the San Francisco Giants and previously played for the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
“Sam pretty much told me I’ve already made a name for myself, so there’s no need to go outside my body,” Ian Moller said. “I just have to keep working on what I have and not try to overdo it. Instead of looking at the mock drafts or whatever, I just have to focus on getting better, take it game by game and have fun. That advice is what probably relaxed me the most.
“It’s tough, though, because this is the most important year of my life so far. The important thing is to not pay too much attention to social media that much, especially baseball-wise. My goal this summer is to play as hard as I can and let God take care of the rest. I’ve calmed my nerves down a lot the last month or so, just by taking that approach.”
Moller plans to participate in several top showcases this summer. That includes the Future Stars Combine, the Perfect Game All-American Game, the Area Code Games and the Under Armor All-American Game.
Other key scouting exposures have been pushed back to the fall months. Moller is on track to graduate from Wahlert at the semester break and will focus on training for the draft during the second semester.