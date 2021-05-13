While the University of Dubuque women’s golf team improved by 10 strokes during the second round of the NCAA Division III national championships, it still wasn’t enough to make the cut for the final rounds on Wednesday at Forest Akers Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich.
The Spartans finished 18th out of 25 teams with a 344-334—678, missing the cut of the top 15 teams to advance to the final two rounds.
Daniela Miranda led the Spartans in their first trip to nationals, tied for 59th place with an 86-80—166. Dubuque Wahlert grad Mary Edwards tied for 65th place with an 85-82—167, and Sarah Fergus placed 69th with an 86-82—168. Madison Bowers tied for 98th place at 87-90—177.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Buena Vista 8, Loras 0 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: The Duhawks (2-27) managed only four singles and were blanked in their American Rivers Conference tournament play-in game.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UW-Stevens Point 14-13, UW-Platteville 9-3 — At Stevens Point, Wis.: The Pointers (28-9) chased off Pioneer pitchers, racking up 30 hits in the doubleheader sweep. Ross Krist hit a home run in the opener for UW-P.
PREP BASEBALL
East Dubuque 7, Lena-Winslow 3 — At Lena, Ill.: Brody Tashner hit a triple and drove in two runs, then pitched two innings of relief with five strikeouts for the Warriors in the road win.
Warren/Stockton 7, Galena 0 -- At Galena, Ill.: Austin Chumbler, Matthew Reidl and Owen Logemann all had two hits and Warren/Stockton took advantage of Galena's defense to win. Only two of the runs were earned. John Wubben led the Pirates with a pair of hits.