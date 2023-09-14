Dubuque Hempstead’s Kenzie Tomkins swims the lead off leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay during the Iowa state meet last fall at the Marshalltown YMCA in Marshalltown. She is the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week.
Dubuque Hempstead senior Kenzie Tomkins is having her best swim season yet.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week opened her final season by swimming times faster than where she left off last year, and recently set personal bests in both the 500- and 100-yard freestyle events.
Tomkins won the 50 and 100 freestyles and swam on the Mustangs’ winning 200 medley and 400 free relays as Hempstead beat the Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks during a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet on Sept. 5 at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.
Recommended for you
“Kenzie has been very consistent with her times and speeds so far this season,” Hempstead swim coach Renee Roos said. “She put in a lot more time with swimming over the offseason, and it’s really showing.”
Tomkins is a four-year varsity swimmer for the Mustangs and has her sights on breaking a school record this season. She is a little over a second off the 100 freestyle record, and three-fourths of a second from the 50 free.
“It would be great to make it into the record books,” Tomkins said. “I’m really happy with the times I’ve been getting here lately.”
Tomkins posted season-best times of 26.06 in the 50 freestyle and 55.88 in the 100 freestyle this year during a dual meet against city rival Wahlert at San Jose Pool on the Loras College campus.
“Kenzie always goes into meets and gives her best effort, but I was a little surprised that she went as fast as she did,” Roos said. “This is her best year yet.”
Tomkins also swims as part of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
“Our relays have been doing really well,”she said. “They are a lot of fun to be a part of.”
As a senior, Tomkins said she is embracing her role as one of the team’s leaders.
“She’s one of those girls who is just easy to talk to, and she is alway encouraging her teammates,” Roos said. “She brings a positive attitude every day, and she is always looking at the bright side of things.”
Tomkins has been swimming with the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes for the past three years, and she is thankful for the friendships she has created through swimming.
“All of my teammates make swimming so much fun to be a part of,” she said. “I love how good and accomplished it makes you feel when you’re done with a workout, but I also love all the people I’ve met along the way.”