Dubuque Hempstead’s Kenzie Tomkins swims the lead off leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay during the Iowa state meet last fall at the Marshalltown YMCA in Marshalltown. She is the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week.

 Jim Slosiarek Cedar Rapids Gazette

Dubuque Hempstead senior Kenzie Tomkins is having her best swim season yet.

The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week opened her final season by swimming times faster than where she left off last year, and recently set personal bests in both the 500- and 100-yard freestyle events.

