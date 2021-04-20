The Dubuque Fighting Saints got a little loose in their defensive coverage, and it cost them in a crucial game Monday night.
Jackson Kunz scored a pair of first-period goals, and the Green Bay Gamblers cruised to a 7-4 victory in their final home game of the regular-season. Dubuque fell to 22-23-3-1 for a .490 percentage and remained slightly ahead of Team USA (21-23-3-4, .480) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the USHL’s Eastern Conference.
Dubuque hosts second-place Muskegon on Thursday and third-place Green Bay on Friday and Saturday to conclude the season. Meanwhile, Team USA plays three games at last-place Youngstown.
Kunz capitalized on a fortunate bounce to give the Gamblers the opening goal just 6:58 into the contest. A Dubuque clearing attempt hit Jake Schmaltz in the skate, and the puck bounced to Kunz just outside the blue paint for his 21st goal of the season.
Dubuque tied it 48 seconds later on Tristan Lemyre’s 11th goal of the season, which followed prolonged pressure on the power play. Daniyal Dzhaniyev moved the puck from the left wing to P.J. Fletcher in the slot and Fletcher tapped it to Lemyre just outside the crease before Lemyre scored on a behind-the-back shot past a prone Aaron Randazzo. Henry Thrun and Connor Kurth also contributed to the prolonged pressure.
But the Gamblers regained the lead only 14 seconds later. Victor Mancini made a slick move around a defender to enter the zone, then slid a perfect feed to Ryan Kirwan for a backdoor goal. It was his 20th of the season.
Kunz made it 3-1 at the 11:53 mark by scoring on the rebound of his own shot. And Mancini added a goal less than two minutes later after taking a Jackson Hallum pass with goalie Lukas Parik out of position.
Dubuque nearly cut the deficit in half with 2:09 remaining in the period, but Matt Savoie’s breakaway attempt hit the iron behind Randazzo.
Dzhaniyev pulled the Saints within 4-2 at 5:50 of the second period on a stellar individual play for his 16th goal of the season. He circled in the Green Bay zone before finding a clear lane down the center of the ice and snapped a wrist shot over Randazzo’s right shoulder.
But the Gamblers got that goal back 64 seconds later, when Cam Lund put a Hallum backdoor pass into a wide-open net for his first goal of the season.
Mason Lohrei added an insurance goal 2:21 into the third period. Tyler DesRochers moved the puck to the net front and Lohrei won a battle in front before scoring his 18th of the season.
Primo Self pulled the Saints within 6-3 by scoring a power play goal at 8:55. Thrun moved the puck along the blue line to Kurth who skated in on Randazzo before delivering a back door pass to Self for his sixth of the season.
Ryan Greene answered with a power play goal of his own set up by Hallum at 10:53. But Dzhaniyev tallied his second of the night 14 seconds later. He collected his own rebound behind the goal line and banked a shot in off Randazzo to make it 7-4.
Green Bay defenseman Owen Murray delivered a big hit to Andrei Buyalsky on the second shift of the game. Buyalsky needed help to leave the ice and did not return.