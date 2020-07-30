DES MOINES — Zach Sabers spent most of Wednesday night tossing and turning.
It took an extremely fortunate break to enable the Hempstead Mustangs to avoid a nightmare in the Iowa Class 4A state baseball quarterfinals earlier in the day. A misplay on Andrue Henry’s two-out fly ball just inside the left-field line gave Hempstead a 7-6 walk-off victory over Iowa City High and a berth in today’s semfinals.
The No. 3-seeded Mustangs (16-1) play No. 2 Ankeny (20-8) at 4:30 p.m. at Principal Park. No. 1 Johnston (22-3) plays No. 4 Urbandale (17-9) in the second semfinal.
“I didn’t get much sleep at all,” said Sabers, who came all the way around from first base to score the winning run. “I just couldn’t fall asleep. I was still in shock, I think. It was a crazy game. We didn’t expect to get behind after starting out with a 5-1 lead, but, at the same time, we knew we couldn’t give up because we didn’t want our season to end.
“We’re just lucky to be moving on to the next round. We had that game lost with the way we played, but somehow we pulled it together and got the win.”
City High scored five runs over the final three innings against the Hempstead bullpen to take a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning. Meanwhile, Little Hawks reliever Reese Hayden kept the potent Mustangs offense at bay for four innings before the rally.
“The reality of our season just being done and how abrupt and how painful that could have been was a good wake-up call for our kids,” said Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp, who also second-guessed his own use of the bullpen. “We really want to be able to play this thing out until the end. I don’t think we took City High for granted, but they did a fantastic job of just clawing their way back into it. That’s the way they play. They like to put the pressure on you.”
The Mustangs committed four errors in the game, and City High took advantage of four walks in the final two innings. In the bottom of the seventh, Michael Garrett drew a one-out walk and Sabers drew a two-out hit batsman to set the stage for Henry against reliever Gable Mitchell.
Sabers initially thought Henry’s pop up would go foul, based on the positioning of the third baseman, and he was halfway between second and third when the ball dropped. He hesitated at third base, made a mad dash for home when the outfielder fumbled with the ball and easily beat the relay throw.
“Coach told me to stop when the dude picked it up, then told me to go again because he dropped it,” Sabers said. “It was crazy. I didn’t know what to think when I was running home. It actually took me a while to realize we just won the game.”
The Mustangs have been counting their blessings all summer, thankful to have a season at all amid the coronavirus pandemic. And they won’t take the opportunity to return to Principal Park today for granted.
“Your first game down there, everybody has a lot of jitters,” junior Logan Runde said. “Now that we have that first game under our belts, we’re all settled in and we’ll be able to just play baseball (today). It was a good experience for us.
“We know we can’t afford to take any at-bat for granted, especially in the late innings. We know we have a few things to clean up, but I’m confident we will. We’ll be fine.”
Runde had a busy day on Wednesday. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, made a diving catch in right field and improved to 4-0 on the mound despite giving up the lead in the top of the seventh. Rapp plans to start Runde on the mound today.
Rapp, too, expects his team to play much more relaxed today on the home diamond of the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate after an up-and-down Wednesday. The Mustangs reached the state tournament for the 14th time in program history but the first since reaching the semifinals in 2014.
“The first time you step on to the field at Principal Park, you have to take it all in — the size of it, how nice it is and just the whole environment,” Rapp said. “Our pregame infield/outfield wasn’t very sharp, and that had a lot to do with it. It’s definitely going to help us out to have a game under our belt, especially a close one like that.”
Rapp planned to spend much of Thursday finding scouting reports on Ankeny. Other than what he’s seen on the stat sheets, he doesn’t know much about the Hawks.
“And any scouting report we’d get is still kind of a small sample size, so it probably won’t change what we want to do very much,” Rapp said. “We do know we have to play better than we did (Wednesday) night. It was nice knowing a little about City High going into that first game, because it helped with the jitters a little bit. But (tonight), it’s the same circumstance for both teams. We haven’t seen them, and they haven’t seen us.”