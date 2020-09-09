Over the last four years, Dubuque Hempstead outside hitter Corinne Meier has earned a reputation as one of the hardest-hitting volleyball players in Dubuque. Entering the 2020 season, some would argue she stood alone atop that “hardest hitter” list.
After Tuesday night, a pair of Meier’s Mustang teammates might be giving her a run for her money.
Meier and Ashley Glennon tied for the team lead with 13 kills, and Hempstead middle Becca Lockwood finished with nine kills and seven blocks as the Iowa Class 5A No. 9 Mustangs defeated Waterloo West in four sets at Moody Gym on Tuesday.
“It feels good. It brings us a lot of confidence,” said Glennon, Hempstead’s lone junior starter on Senior Night.
“We’ve just got our connection down,” added Lockwood. “We weren’t clicking as well as we usually do. Then we just got it together and took care of business.”
Two weeks in, Hempstead is yet unbeaten at 7-0-1. However, Tuesday night served as the Mustangs’ first match playing at home yet this year.
The win was a nice tune-up for what awaits Hempstead in its next home match. City rival Wahlert enters Moody at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the Mustangs are hoping they can keep their hot streak going.
“We had our own rollercoasters in one way, shape or form, but for the most part, it’s been a great ride so far,” said second-year Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf. “We’re quickly developing all positions at this point. We want to be able to have more than one tool to get the job done offensively. The more we mix it around, the easier our strong side (hitter’s) job is.”
Play through the first three sets against the Wahawks looked a little “sloppy” for Arensdorf. The Mustangs trailed early in the first two sets before big serving runs by Morgan Hawkins in Set 1 and Meier in Set 2 allowed Hempstead to seize control for a pair of 25-14 wins.
The shaky set starts did the Mustangs in by Set 3. They dug themselves into a 12-7 hole and while an ace by Glennon pushed Hempstead to match point, 24-23, Waterloo West rallied with three straight kills to extend the match to a fourth set, 26-24.
That ignited the Mustangs. Lockwood smashed down the first point of Set 4, sending Hawkins back to serve. Hawkins then rattled off five more points for a 6-0 lead. Meier then went on a seven-point run of her own from the line, giving Hempstead a comfortable 16-6 lead.
The Wahawks used a four-point run to inch back within 21-12, but a service error sided out for Hempstead, and Lockwood and Becca Breitbach teamed up for a thunderous block on the outside, pushing the Mustangs to 23-12.
Four plays later, Leah Moeller ended the match with a solo block for a 25-15 win.
Breitbach finished with eight kills and seven blocks, Meier had team-highs with four aces and 26 digs and Hawkins finished with 41 assists to lead the Mustangs.
Hempstead’s gotten it done on the road so far. Tuesday was a refreshing welcome home and they hope Moody serves as another nice backdrop for Thursday’s rivalry match.
“It was just a fun game to play,” Lockwood said. “It’s always fun to play a home game.”