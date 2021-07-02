A year after having their entire season wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, soccer teams returned to the pitch for the first time in two years this spring — a season that saw the debut of two new programs in Clayton Ridge and Cascade.
The 16 players selected to the 2021 Telegraph Herald All-Area Boys Soccer Team — six forwards, five midfielders, four defenders and one goalkeeper — combined for 144 goals this season. Here is the team:
FORWARDS
NATHAN DONOVAN, SR., DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Credentials — A first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division selection, Donovan was fourth in the state regardless of class and second in Class 2A with 38 goals in 18 matches. He added seven assists for a team-leading 83 points.
JACOB KONRARDY, SR., DUBUQUE SENIOR
Credentials — Selected to the all-MVC Valley Division first team, Konrardy scored 12 goals, added nine assists and led the Rams with 33 points.
KYLE KONRARDY, SOPH., DUBUQUE SENIOR
Credentials — The younger Konrardy brother was second on the team with nine goals and added three assists for 21 points, earning all-MVC honorable mention.
LOGAN BURCHARD, JR., DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Credentials — A first-team all-WaMaC Conference East Division selection, Burchard scored 15 goals and added six assists for a team-leading 36 points.
TYRELLE KLOSER, SR., BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Credentials — Kloser was one of the top scoring options for the Mohawks, scoring 14 goals and adding eight assists for a team-leading 36 points.
JULIAN NAM, SR., BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Credentials — The other half of the Mohawks’ top-scoring duo, Nam finished with 13 goals and five assists to rank second on the team with 31 points.
MIDFIELDERS
FOSTER HULL, SR., DUBUQUE SENIOR
Credentials — The Rams had excellent play from their midfield and Hull was right in the middle of it, earning all-MVC Valley Division second-team honors after recording six goals, six assists and 18 points.
NYLE JENKINS, FR., DUBUQUE SENIOR
Credentials — Jenkins was a revelation for the Rams this season, bursting onto the scene with five goals and 10 assists for 20 points to rank third on the team. He earned second-team all-MVC Valley Division honors.
TYLER DODDS, SR., DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Credentials — A second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division selection, Dodds was a steadying presence in the midfield for the Golden Eagles, contributing 24 points (nine goals, six assists).
BRANT PERRY, JR., DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Credentials — The speedy Perry earned all-MVC honorable mention after registering five goals, four assists and 14 points for the Golden Eagles.
MITCHELL NABER, JR., DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Credentials — Selected for the all-WaMaC East Division first team, Naber was second on the Trailblazers with 30 points (11 goals, eight assists).
DEFENDERS
RYAN CONNOLLY, SR., DUBUQUE SENIOR
Credentials — Connolly played a major role in the Rams’ stout defense, starting 16 matches and scoring a pair of goals to earn all-MVC honorable mention.
HUNTER PRESTON, SR., DUBUQUE SENIOR
Credentials — A dynamic athlete, Preston also played a major role on Senior’s back line. He finished the season with three assists.
ALEX EISBACH, SOPH., DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Credentials — Eisbach earned all-MVC honorable mention after starting all 18 matches and playing a key role on the Golden Eagles’ back line. He finished with one assist.
BRYCE BOEKHOLDER, SR., DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Credentials — A first-team all-WaMaC East Division pick, Boekholder was the backbone of the Trailblazers’ back line. He also had five goals and three assists for 13 points.
GOALKEEPER
JIMMY BERNA, SOPH., DUBUQUE SENIOR
Credentials — A first-team all-MVC Valley Division selection, Berna saved 146 of the 166 shots on goal he faced, allowing 20 goals in 1,126 minutes and posting a save percentage of 88.0.