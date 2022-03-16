Philip Svedeback always maintained a positive attitude during what has been, at times, a bumpy ride through his first season in the United States Hockey League.
That attitude and perseverance paid huge dividends for the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday night, when the 6-foot-3, 205-pound goaltender from Stockholm, Sweden, made a career-high 51 saves to steal a 3-1 victory over Madison at Mystique Community Ice Center. On Tuesday, the USHL rewarded him with its goaltender of the week award.
“I’m a positive guy, and I always try to see the upside in everything I do,” Svedeback, 19, said. “So, even when I was injured, I was still able to come to the rink every day, see the boys and do everything I could to get better every day.
“I knew that would help me when I got back to play at a level I want to play at and have a game like I had Friday night. Of course, it feels really good to have a night like that. It builds confidence and proves to myself that I can handle a game like that and close it down. It was a close game all the way to the end.”
Madison outshot the Saints by a 52-15 margin and controlled the play for most of the night. Max Montes provided a pair of goals, including an empty netter, while William Hallen added a goal and an assist and Mike Burchill set up two goals.
Coming off three straight three-game weekends, the Saints did not have their “A” game against a team they have beaten five of six outings this season. Svedeback was originally credited with 41 saves until a video review of the game added 10 stops to his total.
“It’s never a good look for the team when we give up that many shots, but it was great to see Philip answer the bell and play so well,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “It was really exciting for all of us to see him have a game like that, especially after the crazy season he’s had with injuries and stuff.”
Svedeback improved to 10-5-2-1, lowered his goals against average to 3.20 and raised his save percentage by 9% to .905 with the win, his fifth in six starts. His previous high for saves came on opening night, when he made 40 stops in a 3-2 overtime loss to Tri-City.
He missed six weeks in December and January while recovering from a concussion caused in a pre-game warmup.
“I’ve never really had to deal with anything like that in my career, and it was tough to have to sit in the stands and watch the boys play,” said Svedeback, a Providence College recruit selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins. “It helped that the team was winning, but, at the same time, you want to be a part of that instead of sitting up in the stands.
“But I think going through that helped me build up some mental strength. It makes you appreciate everything you have in hockey, and I want to keep building on that.”
Svedeback’s positive attitude impressed his coach.
“It seemed like he had one little setback after another for a while there, and it’s natural to get frustrated by that,” Brown said. “But Philip was always able to leave it off the ice, stay patient and positive and practice hard on the ice.
“Even during the times when he probably wasn’t pleased with the situation he was in, he was still able to keep his goaltending at a high level. This is the Philip we saw at the beginning of the season, before the injuries, and it’d be great to see it for the rest of the year.”
Paxton Geisel stepped up during Svedeback’s absences and has gone 21-8-0-2 with a 3.02 GAA and .902 save percentage. Arguably the top goaltending tandem in the USHL, they have backstopped the Saints to a 31-13-2-3 record for first place in the Eastern Conference heading into a two-game series at third-place Muskegon this weekend.
“It helps a lot that I have Paxton for competition in practice and for ice time,” Svedeback said. “It helps both of us grow, not just as goaltenders but as people as well.”
Svedeback became the eighth different Saints player to win a weekly USHL award. The list includes Geisel; forwards Stephen Halliday, Ryan Beck, Montes, Connor Kurth and Tristan Lemyre; and defenseman Samuel Sjolund.