Denise Berntgen needed Sunday to kind of kick back and relax after a stressful Saturday night.
Alayna Digman recorded 15 kills and 11 blocks on Saturday night to help the Platteville volleyball team survive and advance with a five-set victory over Dodgeville in a Wisconsin Division 2 regional championship match at Platteville.
The Hillmen, seeded No. 1 in the regional, dropped the first set, 28-26, and took the next two, 25-14 and 25-19, before the Dodgers leveled the match with a 25-15 win in the fourth. Platteville punched its ticket to regionals with a 15-11 nail-biter in the final set.
“The most important thing was the girls never stopped. They didn’t quit,” said Berntgen, a 1997 graduate of Platteville in her first year as the head coach after serving as an assistant from 2013-15. “Even in that first set, they were down 10 but they kept fighting to get back in it. That kind of set the tone for the next two games. And again, after they lost the fourth set, they were so determined to set the tone for that fifth set.
“It’s such a good group of kids. We’re senior-dominant, so it’s fun to see them succeed. They set goals for themselves this year, and it’s neat to see them check off some of those boxes. They’re grateful to even have a season, so they’re not taking anything for granted.”
Emily Fields put up 46 assists for Platteville; Madison Devlin had 35 digs, 11 kills and three aces; Maddie Cooley contributed 14 kills and six blocks; and Hailey Weigel collected 20 digs.
Dodgeville got 14 kills from Annah Ruhland and 12 from Olivia Argall, who also added 27 assists and six blocks. Lucy Heimerl chippd in eight digs and two aces, while Ruhland and JoJo Heimerl had seven digs apiece.
Platteville earned the No. 2 seed for sectionals and will host No. 3 Aquinas at 7 p.m. Thursday for the right to play either No. 1-seeded Edgewood or No. 4 Wautoma on Saturday night for a berth in the state tournament.
Potosi 3, Highland 0 — At Highland, Wis.: The second-seeded Chieftains won a close 25-21, 29-27, 25-21 decision over the regional’s top seed to advance to the Division 4 sectional round this weekend. Potosi drew the No. 4 seed for sectionals and will travel to Augusta, Wis., to play top-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, which has yet to drop a set this postseason, at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner of that match meets either No. 2 Black Hawk or No. 3 La Farge on Saturday night for a berth at state.
Lilly Post had 14 kills and five blocks, while Kylie Reuter collected 11 kills and three blocks on Saturday night. Mykaylia Bauer and Jessica Noonan had 23 and 21 digs, respectively, while Brooklym Friederick and Shae Siegert put up 15 and 13 assists, respectively. Potosi missed only four serves in the match while winning for the eighth time in nine matches.
“I’m so proud of the way the girls battled, especially in that 29-27 set,” said Potosi coach Jolene Murray, who watched the match online as she recovers from surgery. She hopes to gain clearance to coach in person on Thursday. “We’d played Highland twice before, so we kind of had an idea where their holes were, and we went after them. Our middles hit well, the defense was constantly digging balls up … it was just a really good all-around effort.”
Mineral Point 3, Darlington 1 — At Darlington, Wis.: The third-seeded Pointers upset top-seeded Darlington, 17-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13 to win their Division 3 regional and advance to the sectional round. The Pointers earned the No. 1 seed for sectionals and will host No. 3 Cochrane Fountain City at 7 p.m. Thursday for the right to play either No. 2 Osseo Fairchild or No. 3 Mondovi on Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
“It was a great win for us,” Mineral Point coach Tom Ingwell said. “We knew we could beat them, but we had to get rolling offensively. We minimized our errors, and that made a huge difference. We’re excited for the opportunity to keep playing.”
Kennedy Wenger led the Pointers with 15 kills, while Blair Watters added 13 kills and three blocks, and Kennedy Kabat had eight kills and six blocks. Mallory Lindsey put up 36 assists, and Ivy Lawinger chipped in 31. Ella Chambers posted eight digs, and Regan Suddeth collected six. Mineral Point also scored 11 aces — five from Kabat and three each from Lawinger and Chambers.