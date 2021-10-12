IOWA CITY — Keegan Murray surprised some teams off the bench last season.
The Iowa sophomore won’t be flying under the radar this year, and the Hawkeyes are going to need him and others to step up even more to fill the void left by NBA departures.
Murray, the son of former Iowa star Kenyon and twin brother of fellow Hawkeyes forward Kris, was named to the Big Ten Conference’s all-freshmen team last season.
He was one of just five players nationally — and the only non-starter — last season to accumulate at least 200 points, 35 blocks, 25 steals and 15 made 3-pointers. He was fourth on the team in rebounding (5.1) as a true freshman, and was second in blocks (39).
“I just feel like my energy and effort has to be at an all-time high night in and night out,” the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward said at the team’s annual media day Monday in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. “I can’t have any lapses with my energy, and I think if I can do that, good things can happen. For me, it’s not about putting the ball in the basket at a high clip. I’m not a prolific scorer like a lot of guys think I am or think I should be, but I just think that if my energy is high all the time, then I’ll have great success.”
Murray played in all 31 games last year, making four spot starts. He became the first Hawkeye player to record at least 13 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal in the NCAA Tournament in the Hawkeyes’ first-round win over Grand Canyon.
“He’s ready. He’s a confident kid. He stays within himself. Nothing seems to really rattle him at all,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “He works hard in the offseason. He never tries to do the things that he can’t do on the floor. I mean, he certainly has the talent to be a guy that could do that, just completely try to do everything in every possession. But he really has a keen understanding of how to play.
“If there’s space, he goes. If there’s not, he moves it. He’s equally effective with the ball, without the ball, in the post, on the perimeter. Probably best in transition. I think the more space he has, the better he’ll always be.”
But he won’t be the only player tasked with raising their game.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon is back for a sixth season, but is shifting from point guard to shooting guard. That allows Joe Toussaint a chance to flourish running the offense. Versatile guard/forward Connor McCaffery and younger brother Patrick McCaffery will also be expected to shoulder more of the offensive load after national player of the year Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp were selected in this summer’s NBA draft.
Bohannon, a 6-1, 175-pound guard from Marion, Iowa, enters the season already holding career program records in assists (639), 3-pointers made (364), games played (143) and free throw percentage (.887, 290 of 327). He needs to make just 11 3-pointers this season to break the Big Ten record held by Ohio State’s Jon Diebler (374).
But beyond just what Bohannon brings on the court, he and Connor McCaffery can serve as mentors to the younger players and lead by example as the only returning starters.
Iowa added senior North Dakota transfer Filip Rebraca, freshman forward Payton Sandfort, freshman guard Luc Laketa, freshman center Riley Mulvey and freshman guard Carter Kingsbury — the son of former Hawkeye Chris Kingsbury — to a roster that includes holdovers Ahron Uhlis, Tony Perkins, Austin Ash and Josh Ogundele.
“We’ve been trying to step up and help these younger guys out,” Bohannon said. “All the experiences that me and Connor have been through, we’re just kind of giving our experiences and sharing them with the younger guys. I think that goes a long way when you have those leaders trying to help the younger guys out because, one, it increases chemistry, and two, it helps them once the season hits. Practice has been phenomenal these last couple weeks. We’ve really been getting after it and there are so many guys that are going to be competing for minutes.”