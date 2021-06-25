BY JIM
LEITNER
TH sports editor
Western Dubuque High School will induct Nate Ramler, Amber (Pitz) Gravel and Jimmy Gotto into its athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies surrounding the school’s Homecoming activities.
The trio will be honored during halftime of the Friday, Oct. 1 football game against Decorah at Ralph Buchman Field. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.
Ramler, a 2008 graduate, starred in football, track & field and baseball. He earned first-team all-state accolades as a defensive end in football as a senior. A three-time state qualifier in the shot put and discus, Ramler finished second in the state in both events as a senior.
Ramler earned first-team all-state accolades twice in baseball. As a sophomore, he started on the Class 3A state runners-up. He hit 20 home runs and drove in 73 runs as a junior to establish school records that he still holds. He added 17 home runs and was selected to the IHSBCA All-Star Game as a senior. Ramler earned all-region honors at Maplewoods Community College and an all-conference selection at Missouri Western State University.
Gravel, also a 2008 graduate, collected 13 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and track. On the basketball court, she was named first-team all-WaMaC Conference as a senior and second team as a junior. She qualified for state in track all four years, placing sixth in the 800 as a freshman and seventh as a junior. Her senior year she led the 4x800 relay to an eighth-place finish. In volleyball, Gravel was a member of the 2006 state tournament team and earned first-team all-conference, and second-team all-district as a senior. She was named second-team all-state twice and first-team all-state as a senior. Gravel played volleyball at Kirkwood and earned all-conference and all-region while helping the Eagles finish eighth at nationals.
Gotto, a 2010 graduate, starred in wrestling and cross country. He was a three-year cross country letter winner, highlighted by qualifying for the state meet in 2008 and helping his team finish fifth. In wrestling, he was a three-time state qualifier, placing third in 2010 and seventh in 2008. He finished his high school career with a 165-21 record, which included 87 pins. Gotto wrestled at Coe College, and finished second in the NCAA Division III tournament in 2013 and earned two all-American honors. He recently completed his sixth season as an assistant wrestling coach at Coe.
DUBUQUE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME CEREMONIES SET
The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will add six players, one umpire and one contributor during its 35th annual induction ceremonies this summer.
The players include Dubuque’s Mark Gassmann, Farley’s Scott Harris, Rickardsville’s Phil Klein, Pleasant Grove’s Gery “Baldy” McDermott and Cascade’s Marty Sutherland and Pat Weber. Worthington’s Darrell Tucker will be inducted as an umpire, and Dyersville’s Donnie Ungs will be honored as a contributor.
They will be honored during a Hall of Fame dinner/program on Friday, July 9 at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa. Gary Dolphin, the Voice of the Hawkeyes, will emcee the event, which begins with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.
The following evening, the Hall of Fame/Telegraph Herald Semi-Pro All-Star Game between the Prairie League and the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League will take place at Memorial Park in Worthington. The All-Star Game starts at 6:30 p.m. Following the game, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place.
Tickets for the dinner/program can be purchased from Hall of Fame committee members Gary Langel or Rich Knepper. Tickets cost $20 per person.
PRAIRIE LEAGUE EVENT TO BENEFIT MIRACLE LEAGUE
The Prairie League will celebrate 75 consecutive summers of semi-pro baseball during a day-long event July 17 at Epworth Centennial Park. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Miracle League of Dubuque.
Organized by long-time Prairie League supporter and former Dubuque County American Legion head coach Rob Hoerner, the day begins with a league game between Placid and Epworth at 11 a.m. There will be a one-hour Old-Timers Game from 1-2 p.m., followed by another league game between original Prairie League members Bernard and Zwingle at 2:30 p.m.
A home-run hitting contest featuring eight semi-pro players will take place at 4 p.m., and the festivities will conclude with live music beginning at 6 p.m. There will be drawings for door prizes throughout the day, 75-year memorabilia available for purchase, a photo area, a special table set up to present and view Prairie League memorabilia and time to reminisce the present and past fun of the league.
DUBUQUE WELL-REPRESENTED AT DES MOINES TRIATHLON
The Dubuque Area Triathlon Club had an impressive group of 30 entrants in the Des Moines Triathlon 70.3 on Sunday.
The group included: Mark Lorenzen, Curt Ehlinger, Scott Schemmel, Bill Leeser, Eric Prilipp, Sean Acton, Olivia Dietzel, Buck Joseph, Jason Guyer, Max Martin, Maggie Liaboe, Heidi Heiar Sutter, John Sutter, Rob Harbin, Pam Connolly, Troy Brehm, Elaina Biechler, Rodney K. Crooks, Holly Cairns Flood, Hilary Stubben, Brad Kegler, Jill SutPow, Brian Powers, Chuck Donnelly, Kimberly Pingel, Adam Kahler, Stacey Weber, O’Brien Nugent, Lindsey Meyer and “Mr. Incognito.”
AREA TRACK & FIELD COACHES RECOGNIZED
The Iowa Association of Track & Field Coaches named Dubuque Wahlert’s Tim Berning as its Class 3A girls state coach of the year after he led the Golden Eagles to the state championship this spring.
Bellevue’s Judy Michels earned one of five at-large girls coach of the year bids in Class 2A. Bellevue’s Scott Jess also earned one of five at-large boys coach of the year nods in Class 2A.