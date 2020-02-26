SOLON, Iowa — Jacob Brindle would’ve been elated if someone told him entering Tuesday night that his Cascade Cougars would hold the fourth-ranked squad in the state to 17 points by halftime and 33 entering the fourth quarter.
Brindle’s Cascade Cougars did just that when they met rival Monticello in the Iowa Class 2A District 8 final. But, unfortunately for them, they couldn’t get the shots to fall to keep pace.
Ty Kehoe led all scorers with 16 points, 13 of which came on free throws in the fourth quarter, as the 2A No. 4 Panthers clinched the district title with a 52-33 win over Cascade at Solon High.
Monticello (20-2) won its 11th straight game and advanced to Saturday’s Substate 4 final in Manchester, where the Panthers will face down Dyersville Beckman with a state tournament berth on the line. The Panthers got here by out-guarding the stingy, defense-oriented Cougars — something very few teams have been able to do, especially in recent years.
“Our defense was actually pretty good,” Brindle said. “The problem was we’d get about three or four stops in a row and we didn’t score on any of those stops. When you do that, you put so much emphasis on the defense to be perfect.
“Every time we had a (defensive breakdown), Monti, to their credit, they hit some big shots.”
The loss snaps a nine-year streak of district titles for Cascade. The Cougars have advanced to the district finals in 14 of the last 15 years, but for the first time in a decade, they won’t be playing for a shot at a state tournament berth.
Clearly, the objective for Cascade (15-9) was to contain Panthers top scorer Justin Recker. In that regard, Brindle said, mission accomplished. Recker was bottled up to just two points in the first half on 1 of 8 shooting.
Seeing that it wasn’t his night, the 6-foot-5 Recker became a willing facilitator and his Monticello teammates hit the shots. The Panthers scored 15 of their first-half points on 3-pointers, all coming on assists from their big man, and they went into the locker room with a 17-6 lead.
For as well as Monticello shot on its end, the Cougars just couldn’t buy a basket in the first half. They shot 3 of 17 as a team entering halftime, and the hole was wide enough for the Panthers to control the rest of the game.
“We’re a team that relies on running a good offense,” said Brindle. “We rely on the ball movement, our motion, our precision. … The scoring opportunities were there, I thought. We did some stuff I thought we needed to do to get those opportunities. But once we didn’t score on those, Monti’s in your shorts a little bit more, they’re pushing you out, and they’re one of the top defensive teams.”
Scoring picked up after the break, with Caden Reinke’s layup cutting Cascade’s deficit to 24-14 midway through the third quarter. Monticello answered with a 9-2 run to close out the frame, with Connor Lambert’s rainbow 3 from the corner beating the buzzer for a 33-16 Panthers lead entering the fourth.
For the rest of the game, Monticello refused to put the ball up, forcing the Cougars to foul to stop the clock. The Panthers started off the fourth dribbling off a full minute on their first possession. Cascade committed early to the foul game, reaching the double bonus with just under 5 minutes to play. From there, Monticello bled the Cougars dry, hitting 19 of 28 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, and forcing Cascade starters Reinke and Trumm to foul out.
After a pair of Devin Kraus free throws gave the Panthers a 52-33 lead, both teams pulled their starters with 1:05 to play.
While the loss is disheartening, the Cougars feel they surprised some people by getting this far. Entering Tuesday night, they’d won nine of their last 10 games. The only two Cascade losses over the final stretch came at the hands of Monticello.
This one stings more because it ends the Cougars’ season.
“We’ve got a great group of guys that work hard every single day,” said Alex Aichison, who led Cascade with eight points. “We tried to do the best we could with what we had. I thought we did that. We could’ve executed a little bit better, but when it comes down to it, I’m proud of all my classmates, my senior friends, all of my teammates.
“Being in the locker room with the guys, practice, everything — I enjoyed every bit of it. It just sucks that it’s over so soon.”
Recker, Luke Lambert and Connor Lambert each finished with 10 points for Monticello.
Tip-off for Saturday’s Substate 4 final is 7 p.m. at West Delaware High School.