POTOSI, Wis. — Kylie Reuter is a game-changer.
Potosi’s senior middle hitter was the question that Southwestern just didn’t have an answer for on Saturday night, as Reuter delivered 16 kills and six blocks in a 25-11, 25-18, 25-23 victory over the Wildcats in a Wisconsin Division 4 regional final at Potosi High School.
“Everyone just really came together and we pulled it off,” Reuter said. “It feels pretty great.”
The Chieftains (23-6) claimed their second straight regional title and advanced to Thursday’s sectional semifinal at top-seeded Highland (24-4). Jessica Noonan added 14 kills for Potosi, while Mykaylia Bauer provided 29 digs and Emily Bierman closed with 27 assists.
“The middle is tough, but I like that spot,” Reuter said. “I’ve been doing it since freshman year, and it can be tough but you’ve got to just keep pushing through it. Just keep hitting and blocking and keep your energy up.”
Southwestern took the first point of the opening set, but the Chieftains earned the next four and never trailed in the 25-11 victory. Reuter delivered four kills and three more points on blocks to set the tone.
“The amount of improvement Kylie’s had even from last year is amazing,” Potosi coach Jolene Murray said. “She’s so confident. She had a few mistakes tonight, but her hitting percentage has been strong. She’s hitting over 35% the last few matches, which is crazy.”
Again, the Wildcats grabbed a 4-3 lead in the second set, but Potosi responded again with four straight points and led the rest of the way. A pair of Reuter blocks helped build a 24-13 advantage, but Southwestern scored five straight points before sending a serve long to seal the Chieftains’ 25-18 victory.
Alana Splinter fronted the Wildcats (14-13) with eight kills. Alisa Ramaker delivered 19 assists and Kinsey Droessler added 14 digs.
“We started out slow,” Southwestern coach Kory Bauer said. “We kind of took a back seat and let them control the game. Once we got in a rhythm, switched up our lineup, we were making them tip more and covering them. We came to play and they came to win. It was a battle and they’re a good team. You’ve got to give it to them.”
The Wildcats played their strongest in the third set and nearly extended the match with a 22-17 lead, but the Chieftains closed with an 8-1 run with aces from Reuter and Bierman, and a perfect drop shot from Noonan to cap it.
“It just shows the focus and the leadership that we have this year to get that back under control to win that set and close it out,” Murray said. “I’m proud of them.”