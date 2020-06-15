Here is the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association's preseason poll:
CLASS 4A
(2019 RECORD)
1. Urbandale (31-14)
2. Ankeny (21-18)
3. Southeast Polk (30-14)
4. Johnston (36-6)
5. Waukee (28-13)
6. Western Dubuque (32-10)
7. Dowling Catholic (31-12)
8. Iowa City West (34-8)
9. Des Moines Roosevelt (29-10)
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (22-20)
Also receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial (28-12), Dubuque Hempstead (23-16), Iowa City Liberty (23-18), Linn-Mar (26-12), Pleasant Valley (25-12)
CLASS 3A
(2019 RECORD)
1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (29-11)
2. Central DeWitt (38-4)
3. Centerville (24-7)
4. Davenport Assumption (32-5)
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (41-2)
6. Marion (33-6)
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (27-14)
8. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (18-22)
9. Solon (22-18)
10. Harlan (26-8)
Also receiving votes: Ballard (25-9), Dallas Center-Grimes (23-15), Washington (22-9), Waverly-Shell Rock (24-15), Winterset (22-8)
CLASS 2A
(2019 RECORD)
1. Van Meter (34-3)
2. North Linn (40-6)
3. Dike-New Hartford (28-6)
4. Des Moines Christian (29-9)
5. Underwood (26-5)
6. West Branch (20-8)
7. Dyersville Beckman Catholic (26-13)
8. Woodward-Granger (23-8)
9. Treynor (27-11)
10. Mid-Prairie (18-12)
Also receiving votes: Camanche (18-13), Pocahontas (24-5), West Lyon (27-2), West Sioux (22-6), Wilton (24-5)
CLASS 1A
(2019 RECORD)
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (34-7)
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (27-8)
3. Mason City Newman Catholic (38-3)
4. South Winneshiek (29-10)
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-5)
6. Don Bosco (29-5)
7. Alburnett (34-6)
8. Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-14)
9. Calamus-Wheatland (33-4)
10. Wapsie Valley (27-13)
Also receiving votes: Hinton (26-5), HLV (25-4); Kingsley-Pierson (29-5), Saint Ansgar (25-10), Woodbury Central (21-14)