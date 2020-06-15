Here is the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association's preseason poll:

CLASS 4A

(2019 RECORD)

1. Urbandale (31-14)

2. Ankeny (21-18)

3. Southeast Polk (30-14)

4. Johnston (36-6)

5. Waukee (28-13)

6. Western Dubuque (32-10)

7. Dowling Catholic (31-12)

8. Iowa City West (34-8)

9. Des Moines Roosevelt (29-10)

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (22-20)

Also receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial (28-12), Dubuque Hempstead (23-16), Iowa City Liberty (23-18), Linn-Mar (26-12), Pleasant Valley (25-12)

CLASS 3A

(2019 RECORD)

1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (29-11)

2. Central DeWitt (38-4)

3. Centerville (24-7)

4. Davenport Assumption (32-5)

5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (41-2)

6. Marion (33-6)

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (27-14)

8. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (18-22)

9. Solon (22-18)

10. Harlan (26-8)

Also receiving votes: Ballard (25-9), Dallas Center-Grimes (23-15), Washington (22-9), Waverly-Shell Rock (24-15), Winterset (22-8)

CLASS 2A

(2019 RECORD)

1. Van Meter (34-3)

2. North Linn (40-6)

3. Dike-New Hartford (28-6)

4. Des Moines Christian (29-9)

5. Underwood (26-5)

6. West Branch (20-8)

7. Dyersville Beckman Catholic (26-13)

8. Woodward-Granger (23-8)

9. Treynor (27-11)

10. Mid-Prairie (18-12)

Also receiving votes: Camanche (18-13), Pocahontas (24-5), West Lyon (27-2), West Sioux (22-6), Wilton (24-5)

CLASS 1A

(2019 RECORD)

1. Martensdale-St. Marys (34-7)

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (27-8)

3. Mason City Newman Catholic (38-3)

4. South Winneshiek (29-10)

5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-5)

6. Don Bosco (29-5)

7. Alburnett (34-6)

8. Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-14)

9. Calamus-Wheatland (33-4)

10. Wapsie Valley (27-13)

Also receiving votes: Hinton (26-5), HLV (25-4); Kingsley-Pierson (29-5), Saint Ansgar (25-10), Woodbury Central (21-14)