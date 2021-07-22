SOLON, Iowa — Nate Offerman told his Dyersville Beckman teammates he would deliver the game-winning hit moments before he stepped into the batter’s box in the top of the seventh inning late Tuesday night.
Sure enough, the sophomore shortstop made good on his promise, and it appeared for several minutes as though he would be the hero.
But, in an Iowa Class 2A Substate 5 championship game filled with all kinds of plot twists, Camanche had the last at-bat and answered an improbable Beckman rally with one of its own in the bottom of the seventh.
The Indians walked off the Trailblazers, 12-11, to earn the third state tournament appearance in program history and first since 1996. Camanche (23-6) will play in the eight-team state tournament next week in Carroll, while No. 10-ranked Beckman (21-15) fell just shy of its 19th state berth.
“I told a couple of guys in our dugout, ‘If I get up, I’m going to end this. I’m going to get a base hit to end this sucker,’” Nate Offerman said. “I did it, and we all thought that was the end. But, clearly, Camanche didn’t want to give up. All the seniors on that team wanted to keep fighting, and they came out with it.
“It’s emotional. I love all the seniors on our team, and I feel bad that we couldn’t win this for them and get them to state. We just couldn’t finish it off.”
Beckman entered the seventh with a 10-9 deficit. But, with one out, left-handed-hitting leadoff man Luke Schieltz belted a no-doubt home run to right field to put a charge in the Blazers.
“I felt good the whole at-bat,” Schieltz said. “The strike before that was right where I wanted it, and I knew if I got it again, it’d go. It felt amazing. That’s what you dream of as a kid, to hit one like that when you’re behind and give your team a chance to win.
“The emotions are hard right now. We put so much into this, and it’s hard not to come out of it with a win.”
Beckman wasn’t finished. With two outs, Nick Offerman hit a towering pop up in the infield that dropped for a hustle double.
“I hit it guru-high, so I knew it was going to be a tough one to catch,” Nick Offerman said. “With two outs, I figured, ‘Why not go all-out? Just run as hard as you can and see if you can get to second.’ About half-way to second, I saw it drop so I coasted the rest of the way. It gave us a chance to win it.”
After Camanche intentionally walked cleanup man Owen Huehnergarth, Nate Offerman delivered his go-ahead single for an 11-10 lead.
Beckman’s Logan Burchard, who started the game on the mound but lasted only two-plus innings, came back on in relief to close it and retired the first two batters of the seventh before hitting leadoff man Tucker Dickherber with a pitch.
Dickherber moved up on a wild pitch and scored the tying run when Kyle DeWeerdt reached on an error. Mike Delzell ended it with an RBI single up the middle.
The top of the order put the Indians in a position to win an inning earlier. Dickherber singled and DeWeerdt and Delzell walked to load the bases, and cleanup man Mason Byrns followed with a grand slam to left field to put the Indians ahead, 10-9.
“Coming into this, we knew it was going to be a good game,” Nick Offerman said. “We knew we were going to have to hit and field, and we really battled them. I’m proud of the way this team battled. We just had too many mistakes that cost us runs, which cost us the game in the end.
“The momentum just kept going back-and-forth, back-and-forth. Usually in a game, one team gets the momentum and runs with it. But this game, it felt like whoever batted last was going to win it.”
Camanche took a 5-0 lead through three innings before Beckman finally got to Indians starter Garrett Schultz in the fourth. Huehnergarth drew a walk and scored from first when Nate Offerman drilled an opposite-field double to the right-centerfield fence for Beckman’s first hit.
Jackson Oberbroeckling reached on an error, and Bryce Boekholder blasted a double to right to pull Beckman within 5-2. After Burchard walked, No. 9 hitter Luke Sigwarth delivered a two-run single to get Beckman within 5-4.
Nick Schmidt walked to force in a run and tie it, and Beckman took the lead, 6-5, when Sigwarth scored on a wild pitch. Nate Offerman added an RBI sacrifice fly to right to give Beckman a two-run cushion, and another run scored on a wild pitch. Beckman sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight times on three hits and six walks.
Camanche answered with a run in the fourth when Delzell reached on an error. Right-fielder Schieltz prevented another run by gunning down DeWeerdt at the plate following a Byrns single.
In the sixth, Nate Offerman singled in a run to extend Beckman’s lead to 9-6.
“I’ve never seen a game like this,” Beckman coach Fred Martin said. “I don’t even know how many pitching changes and re-enters we did tonight. I think five? And they did the same thing. How many times have you seen that in a substate final?
“After the first couple of innings, I knew both teams were going to make contact in this game. I was just hoping they’d hit it at us. It was a lively game with all the contact. We never gave up, though, and I’m proud of the guys for that.”