One of the most successful organizations in the United States Hockey League added a little NHL clout on Monday.

The Wirtz Corporation, which owns and operates the Chicago Blackhawks, announced the purchase of the Chicago Steel from Larry Robbins, who transformed the franchise into a consistent winner and top producer of talent during his eight seasons at the helm. The USHL approved the sale on Friday, and the club will transition ownership today. Terms will not be disclosed.

Recommended for you