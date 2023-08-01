One of the most successful organizations in the United States Hockey League added a little NHL clout on Monday.
The Wirtz Corporation, which owns and operates the Chicago Blackhawks, announced the purchase of the Chicago Steel from Larry Robbins, who transformed the franchise into a consistent winner and top producer of talent during his eight seasons at the helm. The USHL approved the sale on Friday, and the club will transition ownership today. Terms will not be disclosed.
“The Chicago Steel acquisition comes as a positive during a very difficult week for the Wirtz family due to the recent passing of Rocky Wirtz (on July 25), but Rocky cared deeply about growing the game of hockey at all levels and was so excited about the opportunity to welcome this incredible junior program into the Wirtz Corporation portfolio,” Jim English, the chief financial officer of the Wirtz Corporation said in a statement. “We look forward to carrying on his legacy and supporting the Steel players and Steel organization with the resources needed to continue their great success.”
In Robbins’ eight seasons of ownership, the Steel posted the most regular-season wins (287) and most playoff wins (29) in the USHL while capturing Clark Cup Playoff championships in 2017 and 2021 and Anderson Cup regular-season titles in 2020 and 2021. Their seven consecutive playoff appearances ranks second in the USHL behind the Dubuque Fighting Saints, who have qualified every season since rejoining the league in 2010-11.
Recommended for you
The Steel have produced 39 NHL Draft picks since 2015 and 160 players have secured NCAA Division I opportunities under Robbins’ watch. Eleven staff members have moved on to NHL organizations.
“The success of the Steel is a testament to the power of positive culture, of team and family, of love and respect for the game of hockey and everyone who contributes to it and the value of bringing passion and purpose to all we do,” said Robbins, whose three sons won titles with the Steel. “I want to thank every player, their families and advisors, every coach, hockey professional, billet family and fan who contributed to our collective ascension and added to my own personal growth, development and understanding of the game I so adore.
“The true impact of our collective contribution to the sport will be measured over the coming decades as our players and professional staff go forth not only to elevate the game of hockey but positively contribute to their communities globally. The combination with Wirtz Corporation positions the Steel for even greater success, making our commitment to player development and professional advancement permanently sustainable while providing the resources for superior fan experience and engagement, and through our development efforts the Steel look forward to contributing to the continued elevation of Chicagoland hockey across every level.”
The Wirtz Corporation will retain the Steel’s current hockey and business leadership under Steel president and USHL vice-president/chairman Dan Lehv, the former president of the Fighting Saints. Robbins will stay with the organization in an advisory capacity.