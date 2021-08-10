Matt Campbell knows a little something about managing expectations.
After all, this is a guy who took over a major college football program coming off three seasons that saw just seven combined wins.
Times are different at Iowa State now, though.
The Cyclones are coming off a 9-3 season that saw them finish as Big 12 Conference runners-up after a six-point loss to Oklahoma in the league championship game. The best season in program history was capped with a 34-17 victory over Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.
The expectations are even higher this year with quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall back with Heisman Trophy hopes.
But the process remains the same.
“The reality of who we are isn’t very different than where we were four or five years ago other than the fact that, from my standpoint, it isn’t going to get any easier,” Campbell said during Iowa State’s annual media day Monday in Ames, Iowa. “How we do what we do is still really challenging. It’s not this, ‘man, we’ve got all this elite talent, we have to be an elite team.’
“I think the process that we take to be the best version of us is really hard. We play team football. We have to do the little things really well to still win football games. Those things haven’t changed. I think as long as we continue to identify who we are, what allows us to be successful, and not try to navigate ourselves very far off of that path, then I think we’ve given ourselves that opportunity.”
It’s a little bit of a proprietary process, Campbell added.
And it’s one that has been yielding results recently.
The Cyclones were just 3-9 in 2016, opening Campbell’s first season with the program with a disappointing loss to FCS Northern Iowa before a humbling 42-3 defeat at rival Iowa.
But things turned after that. Iowa State went 8-5 in 2017 and 2018. The Cyclones lost the 2019 Camping World Bowl to Notre Dame to finish 7-6.
Then, 2020 happened.
“That’s what we’ve used the last two years to do, is navigate ‘Who are we? What allows Iowa State to win and be successful?’ Because what allows Iowa State to win and be successful isn’t the same as School A, B and C that maybe we compete against,” Campbell said. “That’s the biggest thing. Know who we are, stay close to who we are and then continue to find the best way to be the best versions of ourselves that we can be. That’s where our growth has come and I think that’s where our confidence has come as well.”
Now the challenge is to get even better.
Campbell spoke early in his press conference about the final 5% needed to reach a player’s full potential. He was later asked what that final 5% looked like for the team.
“I just think we realized the higher you go up the mountain, the more challenging that mountain can be, the harder it is to breathe and the more precision you need the higher up you get,” he said. “That’s obviously more of a challenge. But, again, is your challenge the wins and the losses? It is for everybody out here writing about Iowa State and following Iowa State and our fanbase. But, man, internally, reach your full potential. Whatever that is.
“College football is funny because anything can happen in any game and all things can go haywire really fast and you’ve got to put it back together, or they can go good. There’s just so many unique challenges that are coming our way where, if you can just worry about a process, you can worry about reaching your full potential, identify both individually and collectively where we are and then where we need to go, then I think you can really navigate that storm. But I think any time you’re striving to continue to grow and get better, especially with any sort of success, that’s a real challenge and it certainly will continue to be a challenge for us and our program.”