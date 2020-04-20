Dan Gunning still hopes to have some sort of season for the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge boys track & field program.
Most of it has been wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, and Illinois High School Athletic Association officials plan to meet via video conference on Tuesday to make a final determination on the postseason series, based on the governor’s announcement last week that high schools will not return to in-person learning this school year.
“It sure would have been exciting to take this group through an entire season, as there is the potential of some great things — program records, conference team title, individual event titles, individual sectional titles, IHSA state meet places — only if,” Gunning said. “There is still slim hope for some type of competition.”
Here is a capsule look at the boys team this season:
GALENA/EAST DUBUQUE/RIVER RIDGE
Coach: Dan Gunning (7th season, 33rd overall)
Returning starters: Alex Anger (sr., Class 2A sectional discus champion, 10th at state), Joe Diaz (sr., sprints), Austin Meyer (sr., weights), Zach Nolan (sr., mid-distance), Dylan Schemehorn (sr., jumps), Raiden Taifa (sr., jumps, sprints), Riley Wolter (sr., weights), Sam Culbertson (jr., sprints), Will Kieffer (jr., sprints, mid-distance, NUIC 400 meter champion, sectional champion, 10th at state), Hampton Petsche (jr., hurdles, sprints), Caleb Rhodes (jr., sprints), Braedyn Budde (jr., mid-distance), Cross Oberman (jr., distance), Dawson Feyen (soph., sprints, mid-distance), Connor Miller (soph., distance).
Other returning letterwinners: James Allen (sr.), Adam Holcomb (jr.), Charlie Schnitzler (jr.), River Alvarado (soph.), Sam Bonnet (soph.), Matt Foote (soph.), Dominic Geerts (soph.), Owen Holcomb (soph.), Caleb Wagner (soph.).
Promising newcomers: Peyton Bauer, Brad Storjohann, Ben Nack, Dakota Trowbridge, Bryan Luna, Mauricio Sanchez, Akira Nieda, Jarrett Schoenhaar, Ben Tressel, Gabe Hilby, Calvin Quick, Keaton Bauer, Sam Eaton, Andres Garcia, Rafe Groezinger, Carson Huseman, Edgar Leon, Landis Longmore, Traighton McGovern, Logan Olmstead, Wil Quinn, Lebron Ransom, Elijah Russell, Izak Sample, Easton Schemmel, Ahmed Waseem, Braydon Yoerger.
Outlook: Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge has its largest number of athletes in the history of the program, as well as a pair of state top-10 finishers in Kieffer and Anger. But the team’s depth could be the key in helping it contend with Forreston/Polo, Lena-Winslow, Dakota and Pecatonica-Durand in the always difficult Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.