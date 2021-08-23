BERNARD, Iowa — Isaac Sturm expected a couple of battles for the Bellevue semi-pro baseball team on Sunday afternoon. Afterall, the Braves experienced their share of them in Prairie League play throughout the summer.
But Bellevue’s offense and pitching dominated from start to finish en route to the Prairie League playoff championship. The Braves parlayed a 10-run second inning into a 17-0 victory over Peosta in the final after blanking Bernard, 7-0, earlier in the day.
“We haven’t scored that many runs in a while, but it sure was nice to see the bats come alive like they did in the playoffs,” said Sturm, the Braves’ manager who also went 2-for-4 with a double in the championship game. “Both pitchers allowing no runs kind of fueled the bats, too. When they’re putting up zeros and you don’t have to worry about coming from behind, it’s a lot easier to have good approaches at the plate.
“We’ve been in a lot of battles lately, so that’s what we were expecting today. We certainly weren’t expecting the bats to come alive like they did today.”
Luke Carroll went 3-for-4 in both games, Reid Stumpf went 3-for-4 in the opener, and Cole Swartz and Nick Casaretti had two hits apiece in the championship game. On Sunday, Carroll, Andrew Swartz, Jarred Koos, Kellen Mitchell, Casaretti and Cole Swartz doubled, and Carroll and Cole Swartz tripled. Andrew Swartz added a three-run home run in the final.
“I wasn’t expecting that kind of run support, but it just shows what we’re capable of doing when we have all of our core guys in the lineup,” said right-hander Chase Kueter, who tossed a two-hitter in the championship game after Shaun Logan blanked Bernard in the semis. “It’s been a little bit of a struggle to have everybody there on a consistent basis this year.
“When you’re getting that kind of run support, you can relax and throw strikes. We were able to mix our pitches pretty well and keep them off balance all day, and the guys played good defense behind us.”
Bellevue had to beat Zwingle, 10-5, in a play-in game just to make it to Sunday. In the other semifinal on Sunday, Peosta outslugged Farley, 10-6.
(Placid Tournament)
Worthington 8, Placid 4 — At Pleasant Grove, Iowa: Tyson Tucker went 3-for-4, and Jarod Harris and Travis Rahe added two hits apiece as the Cardinals won the four-team Placid Tournament for their first title in 22 years. Harris drove in three runs, and Tucker, Ben Ogden, Rahe and Jeff Polfer added an RBI apiece in support of winning pitcher Nick Woltkamp, who struck out nine and scattered nine hits in seven innings of work. Tucker struck out four in two perfect innings of relief.
Jake Blunt led the Pirates by going 3-for-4, while Damon Jaeger belted a pair of home runs, and Nick Elsinger also went deep.
Rahe went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as Worthington defeated Monticello, 5-1, in the semifinals.
Rickardsville defeated Monticello in the third-place game.