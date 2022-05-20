Brevin Lee earned the win on the mound and Sam Bowman delivered a double and a triple as the East Dubuque baseball team rushed past River Ridge/Scales Mound, 9-1, on Thursday in an Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal in East Dubuque, Ill.
Lee tossed six innings of two-hit ball, walking three and striking out seven.
Brody Tashner tripled to drive in two runs as the Warriors advanced to host Saturday’s regional championship game against Warren/Stockton.
Warren/Stockton 11, Dakota 1 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Drew Mensendike hit for two doubles, Caleb Mammoser added a triple, and the Warhawks cruised past Dakota in their Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal on Wednesday night to advance to Saturday’s final against host East Dubuque.
Galena 15, Freeport Aquin 6 — At Freeport, Ill.: John Wubben went 3-for-4 with two triples and drove in four runs as the Pirates cruised past the Bulldogs in a Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal. Ethan Hefel added two doubles and three RBIs as Galena advanced to Saturday’s final against Lena-Winslow.
Cuba City 6, Dodgeville 4 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Blake Bussan delivered three singles and drove in four runs, Mason Reese collected two hits and won on the mound, and the Cubans topped Dodgeville.
PREP SOFTBALL
Southwestern 2, Benton/Shullsburg 1 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Kathrn Mick won in the circle as the Wildcats held off the co-op to open Division 5 regional play.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Feyen qualifies 3 times for state — At Rochelle, Ill.: East Dubuque senior Dawson Feyen qualified in three events for the state meet on Wednesday night at an Illinois Class 2A sectional at Rochelle High School.
Feyen won sectional titles in the 100 (10.94) and 200 (22.20), while placing second in the 400 (50.12). He advanced in all three for the 2A state meet on May 26-28 in Charleston.
The Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge tri-op placed fifth in the team standings.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Dubuque Senior 2, Davenport Central 0 — At Davenport, Iowa: The Rams (8-8) scored the big road upset, avenging an earlier season loss to the Blue Devils in the Class 3A substate quarterfinals. Senior advanced to Monday’s semifinal at Iowa City West (16-2).
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 10, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Mustangs closed their season with a tough loss to the Cougars in a Class 3A substate quarterfinals.
Center Point-Urbana 2, Western Dubuque 1 — At Center Point, Iowa: The Bobcats lost a heartbreaker to end their season in a Class 2A substate quarterfinal.
Decorah 10, West Delaware 0 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Hawks bowed out in the Class 2A substate quarterfinals.
Clinton Prince of Peace 7, Cascade 3 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The Cougars were eliminated in the Class 1A substate quarterfinals.
Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Shellsburg, Iowa: The Eagles were blanked in their Class 1A substate quarterfinal.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Duhawks post strong times — At Rock Island, Ill.: Wyatt Kelly (1,500, 3:48.24, third in program history) and Ted Kruse (400 hurdles, 54.13, eighth in program history) had strong efforts for Loras College at the Augustana final qualifier.
