BELLEVUE, Iowa — If the Bellevue Marquette girls basketball team needed to shake off some rust, they did it in a big way Thursday night.
Because of COVID-19 related issues and weather cancellations, the Mohawks were playing in only their third contest since Jan. 19, but had no problems lighting up the scoreboard against the undersized and short-staffed visitors from Cedar Valley Christian, with a 65-12 rout in their Class 1A Region 5 opener.
“It was really good (to be back on the court),” Marquette coach Jim Kettmann said. “We played Saturday against Calamus-Wheatland and we played OK, but we shot terrible. Win or lose, we just wanted to play that game to get back in the flow.”
Marquette poured it on from the very beginning with a barrage of 3-pointers and utilizing its interior size as an advantage. Senior guard Delaney Banowetz — who had a game-high 19 points — connected on three from long-range, including one right before the end of the first quarter to give the Mohawks a 23-0 advantage
After Cedar Valley Christian’s Taylor Brandt connected on a trey to open the second, Marquette answered with three consecutive triples of their own from Emma Callaghan, Beatrice Kemp and Banowetz. The downtown parade sparked a 21-0 run for the Mohawks going into the break and gave them an insurmountable 44-3 lead at the break.
Banowetz, who finished with five of her team’s eight 3-pointers, said it was a lift for them to get in a groove before their quarterfinal contest at Clinton Prince of Peace on Tuesday.
“It was nice to come back and get in some sort of rhythm,” she said. “We really had to get in the flow of our offense; we have a good dynamic going. If I’m not hitting, we can get it down low and it’s working well right now.”
Sophomore guard Elise Kilburg added 11 points, while posts Callaghan and Holly Kremer contributed nine points apiece. Megan Kremer netted seven.
Kettmann feels if his team can stick to its game plan, they should be able to have success in the next round.
“If we can take care of the ball and run our offense the way I know we can, I think we have a good shot,” he said.