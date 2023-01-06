Kirk MacDonald wanted to tough it out, because that’s what hockey players do.
For the last three months of his junior season at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, he gritted his teeth and battled through the lower back pain he figured might be a ruptured disc. He wanted to not only play but impress those National Hockey League scouts who expressed interest in signing him to a free agent contract at season’s end.
“My buddies and I used to joke about it and call me ‘Mario Lemieux,’ because I wouldn’t practice much because my back was sore but I’d still go out and play in games,” the first-year Dubuque Fighting Saints head coach recalled of the 2004-05 season. “I’d go out and zip around for about 20 minutes, practice on the power play and get off the ice, then play games on the weekend.
“We were all stupid college kids. I was going to play, no matter what. I kept telling myself and my coaches, ‘I’m fine.’ I was going to sign an NHL contract when the season was over, and I had that playoff hockey mentality of doing whatever it took. Looking back on it now, you think, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ And I have to take ownership of how I handled it.”
The source of MacDonald’s pain turned out to be far more serious than a ruptured disc. On April 5, 2005, after four months of pain, doctors in Troy, N.Y., diagnosed him with testicular cancer and, “by the time they found it, it was really, really bad — almost as bad as Lance Armstrong’s diagnosis.”
Armstrong, who won the Tour de France cycling race seven straight years, waged a very public cancer battle at age 25 after being diagnosed with Stage 3 testicular cancer that spread to his lymph nodes, lungs, brain and abdomen.
MacDonald’s treatment and setback after setback from multiple surgeries led to 65 consecutive days in the hospital, and the 6-foot-2, 210-pound right wing’s weight plummeted to 130 pounds. He underwent four rounds of chemotherapy that lasted into mid-June, underwent a 10-hour abdominal surgery in August, developed an infection that led to another surgery 3½ weeks later and suffered through a blockage in his intestines that prevented him from keeping down food.
“I can’t begin to tell you how awful that 18 months was,” said MacDonald, who praised RPI for its care after he learned the cancer diagnosis. “For six months, it was just brutal. I know I looked awful, and it was a really long road to get back. Years later, my parents ran into the doctor who performed that 10-hour surgery in Vancouver, and he said he would never forget my case. None of my doctors thought I’d ever play again. They were more concerned about me living a more normal life.”
MacDonald returned to the ice as a team captain in 2006-07 and led RPI with 12 goals and tied for the team lead with 27 points. His teammates voted him the Engineers’ most inspirational player, the Rensselaer Alumni Association presented him with its community service award, and he became a finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award, presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen.
MacDonald, 39, went on to play six seasons of minor professional hockey and retired in 2013 after helping the Reading (Penn.) Royals win the Kelly Cup as ECHL playoff champions. He then became a coach — first as a volunteer assistant at RPI, followed by assistant and head coaching positions with the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Cancer-free since his battle nearly two decades ago, MacDonald has been an active advocate in cancer-related initiatives. That’s why Saturday night’s home game against the Green Bay Gamblers will carry a little extra meaning for MacDonald.
In conjunction with Medical Associates, the Saints will host their annual Stick it to Cancer and Pink the Rink evening. Special merchandise and a post-game jersey auction will benefit local cancer initiatives.
MacDonald doesn’t openly discuss his battle with cancer unless asked, but it has impacted his day-to-day approach to life. Nick Luukko, a defenseman on Dubuque’s 2010-11 Clark Cup championship team who later played for and coached under MacDonald while the two were in Reading, understands his mentor’s story well.
“It’s something I’ve never had to go through and hope I never do, but I have so much respect for Kirk in how he’s handled it and turned it into a positive in his life,” said Luukko, the head coach of the Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL. “I know it put a lot of things into perspective for him. He didn’t take anything for granted and he epitomized the saying that ‘tomorrow is never guaranteed.’”
The 18-month ordeal certainly made MacDonald appreciate things more.
“A lot of people might think, if you have a life-altering event when you’re 21, maybe you’ll take things a little more lightly now,” MacDonald said. “But I approached it like I had to take advantage of the opportunities I had in life. It taught me to work a lot harder.
“When I was making the comeback after the year I missed, it was like, ‘Is it really that hard to get in the gym for a couple of hours?’ That was my mindset. I’ve always thought, ‘Let’s find a way. We can work through anything.’”
The experience also changed his perspective on minor details.
That mindset came in handy last season, when Reading’s bus broke down on a road trip and the team had to spend the night in a hotel ballroom because there were no vacant rooms within a 30-mile radius. Tweets of the team’s reaction went viral.
And it served him well this fall, when the Saints spent two months making daily trips to Madison, Wis., while Dubuque Ice Arena underwent extensive renovations.
“I’m not going to walk into the dressing room and say, ‘Oh, I went through this when I was in college, so you can handle this,’” MacDonald said. “It’s more in my mindset and how I carry myself. Let’s just roll with the punches and work as hard as we can when the game starts the next day.
“In certain situations, you don’t need to get all worked up about something, especially if it’s something completely out of your control on the ice. We have to focus on what we can do and what we can control and go win the hockey game.”
