The Iowa High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, on April 17 canceled all spring sports due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a look at how the area girls tennis teams would have looked this season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Sara Loetscher (sixth year)
Key players — Ava Hash (Sr.), Grace Bortscheller (Sr.), Peyton Connolly (Jr.), Megan Sleep (Jr.)
Outlook — The Mustangs were primed for another strong season after finishing 11-4 overall last spring and placing second in their division of the Mississippi Valley Conference. Ava Hash was prepared to take over the No. 1 singles spot after the graduation of the terrific Joyce Sun, who teamed with Hash to place seventh at the Class 2A state doubles tournament last year. Hash and Grace Bortscheller were second team all-MVC picks last year, while Peyton Connolly received honorable mention. Along with the upperclassmen, the Mustangs also featured a promising group of sophomores that should prove to be a big part of the program over the next two years.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Chris Miller (fourth year)
Key players — Riley O’Donnell (Jr.), Natalie Kaiser (Jr.), Amelia Ries (Sr.), Maddy Sampson-Brown (Jr.)
Outlook — A young group continued making tremendous strides for the Rams last spring, finishing with a 10-7 mark and going 9-6 in the MVC. Those marks rank among the best the program has posted over the past decade, and with five of its top six players back in the fold, Senior was looking to keep moving in the right direction. That process has been aided by the standout talents of Riley O’Donnell and Natalie Kaiser, who both are interchangeable as No. 1 players and were each set for big junior years. Both received all-MVC first team honors last spring and Kaiser is a two-time 2A state qualifier, while O’Donnell made her state debut last spring.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Jim Fuerstenberg (first year)
Key players — Caroline Hutchinson (Jr.), Morgan Herrig (Sr.), Claire Walker (Soph.), Julia Norton (Sr.)
Outlook — After 15 seasons (1998-2013) leading the Wahlert boys tennis program to seven state team championships, two singles state champs and two doubles state champs, legendary coach Jim Fuerstenberg was back in the Golden Eagles’ fold — but this time with the girls program. He would have had a lineup primed for more success, as Caroline Hutchinson was an all-MVC performer who placed seventh at 1A state singles in 2019 and was going to move into the No. 1 position after a 12-3 record last spring at No. 2. With two more starters back in Morgan Herrig and Claire Walker, Wahlert was hoping to have the opportunity at improving on its 14-5 overall record last year and fourth-place team finish at state.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Sam Nieman (third year)
Key players — Meg Besler (Jr.), Julia Gasper (Sr.), Teresa Petsche (Sr.)
Outlook — The Bobcats probably needed this spring season more than anyone, as WD returned just one starter from its lineup last year. Meg Besler — who played at No. 5 singles a year ago — was set to attack the position of No. 1 as the only player on the roster with a full season of varsity experience. The back half of the lineup was going to be very open for the Bobcats, with challenge matches and practices to determine who would fill out the lineup. With strong sophomore and freshman classes on the horizon, the Bobcats should get deeper by next season — but losing this one hurts.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Andrea Raker (11th year)
Key players — Mia Combs (Sr.), Chloe Swanson (Sr.), Jade Armbruster (Sr.), Jenna Wiebenga (Soph.)
Outlook — The Cardinals were eager to get on the court this spring and wipe out last year’s 0-9 campaign. Unfortunately, they won’t get that chance. Seniors Mia Combs and Chloe Swanson were set to be team captains. Despite recent struggles, it hasn’t hurt the Cardinals’ numbers with 14 returning players and 13 new players having planned to join the program.