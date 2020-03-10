Dubuque Hempstead, which finished seventh in the Iowa Class 3A state tournament last month, landed five bowlers on the Telegraph Herald’s second-annual all-area girls bowling team.
Western Dubuque followed with four selections, Dubuque Senior and West Delaware had two apiece, and Wahlert landed one. Selections were based on season-long averages as well as postseason success.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections:
Hannah Axline (West Delaware) — The senior led the area in scoring average at 195.2 and helped the Hawks to a third-place finish at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament. She finished 25th individually at Waterloo.
Rylie Bergfeld (Western Dubuque) — A senior, she recorded the area’s sixth-best average this season with a 182.2.
Abriana Berwanger (Dubuque Senior) — The junior won a Mississippi Valley Conference individual championship and averaged 171.4.
Kirsten Butcher (Western Dubuque) — Butcher led the Bobcats and posted the fourth-highest average in the area with a 184.3 as a freshman this winter. She was also first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference.
Emma Clancy (Dubuque Senior) — The junior peaked at the end of the season, finishing second in an Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet with a 425 at Creslanes and taking 12th at the state tournament with a 404, just three pins shy of a tie for 10th. She averaged 173.3.
Gwenith Dunlap (Dubuque Hempstead) — She finished her senior season with a 407 to tie for 10th place at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament. She also helped the Mustangs to a seventh-place team finish at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
Lola Grap (Dubuque Wahlert) — The junior won her Iowa Class 1A state qualifying tournament with a two-game 448 at Cherry Lanes, helping Wahlert reach the state team tournament. She took 43rd individually at state and the Golden Eagles took fourth.
Sara Horsfield (Western Dubuque) — A junior, she compiled the fifth-highest average in the area with a 183.9 this season. She also earned first-team all-MVC.
Erin Langel (Dubuque Hempstead) — The sophomore posted the second-highest average in the area with a 187.8 in helping the Mustangs reach state. She finished 32nd in the individual portion of the state tournament with a 353. Langel also earned first-team all-MVC.
Libby Leach (Dubuque Hempstead) — The second freshman on the all-area list, she posted the eighth-best average in the area with a 179.3. She also placed 27th at the state tournament with a 365.
Olivia Neyen (Western Dubuque) — Neyen wrapped up her senior season with a 180.5 average, good enough for seventh among area bowlers.
Lorna Niedert (West Delaware) — A senior, she placed second at the Class 2A state tournament with a two-game 473 after posting the area’s third-highest average, a 185.3. The Hawks finished third in the team competition.
Zoe Schultz (Dubuque Hempstead) — Schultz won an Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet with a two-game 447 at Creslanes, then placed sixth at state with a 428. The sophomore ranked ninth in the area with a 178.9 average this season.
Jenna Wagner (Dubuque Hempstead) — Wagner, a senior, posted the 10th-highest average in the area with a 178.2 and finished 46th individually at the Class 3A state tournament with a 305.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hannah Busch (Wahlert), Lacey Cole (West Delaware), Beth Johll (Hempstead), Emily Kasal (Wahlert), Natalie Kelzer (Wahlert), Grace Kramer (Western Dubuque), Sam Neuses (Western Dubuque), Alexsandra Thomas (Maquoketa).