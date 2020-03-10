12172019-bowling2-nk.JPG
Dubuque Hempstead’s Zoe Schultz won an Iowa Class 3A state qualifying event at Creslanes and went on to finish sixth at the state tournament in Waterloo, Iowa.

 NICKI KOHL

Dubuque Hempstead, which finished seventh in the Iowa Class 3A state tournament last month, landed five bowlers on the Telegraph Herald’s second-annual all-area girls bowling team.

Western Dubuque followed with four selections, Dubuque Senior and West Delaware had two apiece, and Wahlert landed one. Selections were based on season-long averages as well as postseason success.

Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections:

Hannah Axline (West Delaware) — The senior led the area in scoring average at 195.2 and helped the Hawks to a third-place finish at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament. She finished 25th individually at Waterloo.

Rylie Bergfeld (Western Dubuque) — A senior, she recorded the area’s sixth-best average this season with a 182.2.

Abriana Berwanger (Dubuque Senior) — The junior won a Mississippi Valley Conference individual championship and averaged 171.4.

Kirsten Butcher (Western Dubuque) — Butcher led the Bobcats and posted the fourth-highest average in the area with a 184.3 as a freshman this winter. She was also first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference.

Emma Clancy (Dubuque Senior) — The junior peaked at the end of the season, finishing second in an Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet with a 425 at Creslanes and taking 12th at the state tournament with a 404, just three pins shy of a tie for 10th. She averaged 173.3.

Gwenith Dunlap (Dubuque Hempstead) — She finished her senior season with a 407 to tie for 10th place at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament. She also helped the Mustangs to a seventh-place team finish at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.

Lola Grap (Dubuque Wahlert) — The junior won her Iowa Class 1A state qualifying tournament with a two-game 448 at Cherry Lanes, helping Wahlert reach the state team tournament. She took 43rd individually at state and the Golden Eagles took fourth.

Sara Horsfield (Western Dubuque) — A junior, she compiled the fifth-highest average in the area with a 183.9 this season. She also earned first-team all-MVC.

Erin Langel (Dubuque Hempstead) — The sophomore posted the second-highest average in the area with a 187.8 in helping the Mustangs reach state. She finished 32nd in the individual portion of the state tournament with a 353. Langel also earned first-team all-MVC.

Libby Leach (Dubuque Hempstead) — The second freshman on the all-area list, she posted the eighth-best average in the area with a 179.3. She also placed 27th at the state tournament with a 365.

Olivia Neyen (Western Dubuque) — Neyen wrapped up her senior season with a 180.5 average, good enough for seventh among area bowlers.

Lorna Niedert (West Delaware) — A senior, she placed second at the Class 2A state tournament with a two-game 473 after posting the area’s third-highest average, a 185.3. The Hawks finished third in the team competition.

Zoe Schultz (Dubuque Hempstead) — Schultz won an Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet with a two-game 447 at Creslanes, then placed sixth at state with a 428. The sophomore ranked ninth in the area with a 178.9 average this season.

Jenna Wagner (Dubuque Hempstead) — Wagner, a senior, posted the 10th-highest average in the area with a 178.2 and finished 46th individually at the Class 3A state tournament with a 305.

HONORABLE MENTION

Hannah Busch (Wahlert), Lacey Cole (West Delaware), Beth Johll (Hempstead), Emily Kasal (Wahlert), Natalie Kelzer (Wahlert), Grace Kramer (Western Dubuque), Sam Neuses (Western Dubuque), Alexsandra Thomas (Maquoketa).