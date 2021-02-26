Dubuque Senior points to one very specific game that turned around its season.
On Jan. 5, the Rams entered Moody Gymnasium and suffered a thorough 27-point butt whoopin’ from Dubuque Hempstead. The players might not have felt it in the moments following that humbling loss, but as the weeks progressed it was that defeat that sparked a remarkable turnaround.
“I think you get the other team so motivated when that happens,” Rams center Jim Bonifas said. “After the loss, especially (at Hempstead), we knew we had to get these guys back. We have never been swept by Hempstead, and feeling that during the regular season drove us to a whole new level here in the postseason.”
With a new-found spark that took most of the season to develop, the Rams are playing their best basketball at the end of February. The most stunning piece of evidence for that formed on Friday night, as Bonifas scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the second half and Cain McWilliams added 12 of his 16 points in the first half as the Rams gained their revenge with a 60-53 upset of No. 5 Hempstead in an Iowa Class 4A Substate 5 semifinal at Moody Gym.
“Our lowest point of the year was probably in this gym at the beginning of January,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said of the 69-42 setback. “I mean, they took us to the tool shed. They just kicked our butts. So, it was nice to come back here and play Senior basketball for four quarters.”
The Rams (11-8) have won eight straight games and advanced to Tuesday’s substate final at Clinton High School against North Scott (12-7). Senior will be aiming for its eighth trip to the state tournament in program history, an amazing turnaround after a 2-7 start to the season.
“I don’t think we ever had a doubt of how good we could be,” McWilliams said. “We definitely did get off to a rough start, but we knew if we just kept playing and kept improving, we would end up being a really good team when it comes down to when it matters.”
Hempstead closed a promising season at 15-5, earning the top seed in the bracket and appearing poised to reach Wells Fargo Arena for just the second time in program history. Jamari Smith scored 18 points and Cam Davis added 14, but Northern Iowa recruit Michael Duax had one of his toughest outputs of the season — he finished just 4 of 16 shooting from the field for 10 points.
“We always had a nail guy. That guy was always sitting on the nail, being the help guy on Duax, (Kellen) Strohmeyer and Smith,” Eimers said. “They did a great job of that. We sat there and left a guy open, but we aren’t going to let those guys beat us. Cam Davis had a heck of a game, but we had that defender be our nail guy and make him beat us, not the other guys.”
Duax found Cameron Fens for a huge dunk to get Hempstead out to a 4-0 lead, but the Rams answered with a pivotal 12-0 run that gave them control for the rest of the first half. Bonifas scored inside, then McWilliams swished a 3-pointer. Kendrick Watkins-Hogue — who finished with 14 points — capped the run with an alley-oop layup for a 12-4 lead at the 3:43 mark of the first quarter.
“Having Cain go off for 10 points in the first quarter was huge,” Bonifas said. “It gave us that early lead and we were able to maintain that through the third quarter. Getting that big start was huge for us and really set the tone for the whole game.”
The Mustangs chipped away in the second quarter, as Smith opened the frame with another baseline triple. Davis drilled a trey to make it 23-20 with 4:05 until half, but McWilliams answered with a slick finger roll at the rim. Smith scored on a tough take with 26 seconds left to cut Senior’s lead to 29-26 heading into the locker room.
“These last three practices we’ve had, defense was definitely the focus,” McWilliams said. “It’s about executing. We felt we didn’t really execute in the first two games against them, so this week it was all about the defensive end and what needed to get done.”
The teams battled back-and-forth in the third quarter, but the Rams never gave up the lead. Smith’s steal and layup in the closing seconds cut Senior’s advantage to 40-38 heading to the fourth quarter, and a wild finish looked imminent. When Strohmeyer buried a trey and Duax drove in for a bucket to open the fourth quarter to take a 43-40 lead, Eimers called a crucial timeout.
“We called a quick timeout, and Coach just told us to keep our composure out there,” McWilliams said. “Keep our heads up and finish out there. We did what we had to do to finish this.”
Facing their first adversity since early in the first quarter, the poised Rams promptly came out of the timeout and won the game with a game-clinching 13-0 run. Bonifas started it with a bucket inside, then Watkins-Hogue scored in transition. McWilliams scored back-to-back buckets before Bonifas completed an and-1 — with his trademark flex — to all but seal the deal at 51-43 with 2:11 to play.
“We had to play four quarters,” Eimers said. “Our backs were against the wall there down three, but we played probably our best basketball after that. We really came out and played some great basketball. I’m proud of the kids.”
The Mustangs battled until the final horn, but were ultimately hampered by shooting 21-for-50 from the field with just eight attempts at the free-throw line.
“When we took the lead early in the fourth quarter, I thought we kind of got that energy,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “But Senior did a good job responding coming out of the timeout. They did a good job defensively backing things in and making us beat them from outside of 15 feet, and we were unable to do that tonight.”
Now, in a season that was nearly lost, the Rams are one more victory away from The Well.
“The job is not finished,” Bonifas said. “We’ve got to win four more quarters, then we’ll be down in Des Moines.”