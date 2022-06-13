For the first time since 1955, the Cuba City High School baseball team will participate in the Wisconsin state tournament.
The Cubans (21-4) drew the No. 4 seed and will face top-seeded Amherst (28-0) in the Division 3 semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Grand Chute, Wis. No. 2 St. Croix Falls (25-2) faces No. 3 Denmark (26-3) in the second semifinals, and the championship game takes place at 12:05 p.m. Thursday.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
Site — Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. It is the home of the Wisconsin TimberRattlers, the High Class A Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Tickets — $11 per session and $25 for an all-day pass. Tickets must be purchased online at www.wiaawi.org.
ABOUT THE FIELD
Amherst — The Falcons last appeared at state in 1992, when they lost in the semifinals. Their only other experience in the tournament was in Class C in 1986. The Falcons are the champions of the East Division of the Central Wisconsin Conference this year. They rolled to a five-inning, 10-0 win over Oconto in the Crivitz Sectional final to return to State for the first time in 30 years.
St. Croix Falls — The Saints return to the state tournament field for the first time in 74 years. The only prior appearance resulted in a loss in the first round of the 1948 tourney. The Saints long-awaited return comes by virtue of a 3-0 shutout over Aquinas in the sectional final hosted by the Blugolds in La Crosse. The Saints are the champions of the Heart O’ North Conference.
Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic — The defending state champion is the third seed. The Lancers have qualified for the second straight season and for the seventh time overall. They made four appearances during a span of five years from 2005-09, which resulted in a Division 2 championship in 2005 and a Division 3 title in 2006. They added another Division 3 crown in 2009 to give them four state titles. They also had a number of championships as a former member of WISAA, winning titles in 1965, 1970, 1977 and 1988. This season, the Lancers finished atop the standings in the Metro Classic Conference. They advanced to the state semifinals through the Chilton Sectional following an 8-2 win over Chilton in the final.
Cuba City — The Cubans will make their second state appearance and first since its only other experience resulted in a runner-up finish in 1955. The Cubans’ return after a 67-year hiatus from the tournament is a result of a 3-2, nine-inning victory over Viroqua in the Prairie du Chien Sectional final. They are the champions of the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League this spring.
