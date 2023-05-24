In a punch, counter-punch battle of ranked baseball teams, Dubuque Wahlert rediscovered its winning ways on Tuesday night at Petrakis Park.
The Iowa Class 3A No. 6-ranked Golden Eagles made the most of seven hits to defeat Class 2A No. 4 Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 7-5, to snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 5-3. The Trailblazers, who are still waiting for several spring-sport athletes to finish their seasons, dropped to 2-4.
“They’re a really good, ranked 2A team, so, to get a win like this is huge, especially after losing three in a row this early in the season,” said leadoff hitter and University of Iowa recruit Ryan Brosius, who reached base three times, scored twice and had an RBI double. “It definitely gets our confidence level back to where it was at the beginning of the season.
“We expect to have a good season. Early in the year, mistakes are going to happen. That’s baseball. It’s all in how you respond, and 5-3 isn’t too bad at this time of the year.”
The Eagles needed a shot of confidence heading into a doubleheader today at Cedar Rapids Prairie and a home-and-home series with much-improved city rival Senior.
“The top of Beckman’s lineup is really good and we kept them in check tonight. It was the middle of their lineup that really swung it well, ” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “That’s a good team that’s going to win a lot of ballgames this season.
“The last three games, we didn’t play well, we were missing some guys and we were dealing with some injuries. But the bottom line is we didn’t do enough things well to win. We worked on a lot of those things in practice (Monday), and it was nice to see those things correlate into us having some success tonight.”
Beckman opened the scoring in the top of the first inning after Luke Schieltz led off the game with a walk and sprinted to third on an errant pickoff attempt. Cleanup hitter Matthew Florence lined a two-out RBI double to center, and Jackson Oberbroeckling followed with a sharp single up the middle to make it 2-0.
Wahlert answered in the bottom half without the benefit of a hit. Brosius led off with a walk, stole second, took third on Jack Walsh’s fly out to right and scored on a wild pitch.
The Eagles took the lead an inning later. Seamus Crahan started the rally with a one-out single and Jack Goerdt walked before Owen Wallace tied the game with a base hit to right. Brosius followed with an RBI double to right-center, and Walsh plated Wallace with a sacrifice fly to center to give Wahlert a 4-2 cushion.
Wahlert stretched the lead to 5-2 in the third. Bryce Rudiger hustled on a grounder to avoid an inning-ending double play, stole second and scored when Will Specht sliced a double the opposite way to the left-centerfield gap.
The Blazers got right back in it with a pair of runs in the fourth. Florence led off with a walk and scored on Eli Kluesner’s one-out double, and Rob Kronlage drove in a run with a bad-hop single to the right side.
Wahlert got those runs back in the bottom half after loading the bases on a Wallace single, Brosius walk and Walsh infield single. Cleanup hitter Patrick Fitzgerald sliced a two-out single the opposite way to right to make it 7-4.
Back-to-back two-out doubles from Florence and Oberbroeckling pulled Beckman within two runs in the fifth.
“I was really happy with our approaches at the plate tonight,” Beckman coach Ryan Mabe said. “We’ve been averaging 9-10 strikeouts per game, so we really worked on having a better two-strike approach. We cut that in half and only had five, but just as importantly, we came up with some big two-strike hits tonight.
“It was nice to see the bottom of the lineup come through, because we’re going to need them.”