Jerry Ford has scouted hundreds of high school catchers since he founded the Cedar Rapids-based Perfect Game USA in the mid-1990s.
And he places Dubuque native Ian Moller on a very short list of the best to participate in the world’s largest baseball scouting service.
“Bryce Harper was probably the best defensive catcher we’ve ever seen coming out of high school, and they changed his position because they didn’t want the wear and tear of catching to take away from his bat,” Ford said of the Philadelphia Phillies superstar outfielder. “Moller, right now, I would say, is easily the second-best catcher we’ve ever seen coming out of high school.
“He’s really a good, solid kid. He has great makeup. And, as far as tools, he has pretty much everything major league teams are looking for. I have no negatives.”
On Tuesday, Perfect Game listed Moller as the No. 2-ranked prospect in the 2021 high school graduating class for next summer’s Major League Baseball Draft.
Andrew Painter, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound right-handed pitcher from Pompano Beach, Fla., earned the No. 1 ranking. The University of Florida recruit, who threw 96 mph at the recent Perfect Game USA National Showcase in Hoover, Ala., features a four-pitch mix and “has projection to go along with his current polish,” according to Perfect Game.
Perfect Game listed Moller as the No. 11 prospect in his class at the end of last summer, and he rose to No. 4 this spring.
“It’s two different feelings when I hear comments like that or look at the rankings,” Moller said. “It’s a blessing and I thank God for them, but I also use them as motivation when I go in to work out. I love compliments like that, but there’s always room to improve.
“Obviously, I’d love to be No. 1, but I know I have to keep working hard to achieve my goals. I’m in a good spot right now, but there’s still room for improvement and show that I can be No. 1.”
Moller, who will turn 18 this fall, dominated in his return to game action late last month. After missing three months of showcases because of coronavirus-related shutdowns, he became the talk of the National Showcase on the third weekend of June.
The event served as the first comprehensive scouting opportunity for the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft class, and Moller didn’t disappoint. He showcased the work he’d been putting in at his father’s indoor baseball facility during the shutdown.
“I feel like the practices my dad puts me through every day are harder than the actual games, so it made things a little easier going down to Alabama,” Moller said. “I didn’t feel rusty at all, and I wasn’t really worried about it, either.
“I felt really confident in what I could do, and I had the right mentality going down there. Not playing a lot of games this spring didn’t really affect me at all.”
Moller trains two or three hours per day on his own and works out with his father, Steven, an additional three hours per day. Their facility includes an indoor batting cage, as well as strength and conditioning equipment.
“The facility is where you really work on things and you really think about what you’re doing,” Ian Moller said. “You work on all the technical parts of the game. When I got down to Hoover, it was more like second nature. It’s not a matter of thinking, it’s a matter of going and doing what I’ve been doing my whole life playing ball. I just wanted to go out, have fun, play as hard as I could and let the talent and hard work kind of do its thing. It was an easy transition when I flipped over from working out up here to playing down there. I wanted to let the hard work show for itself.”
According to Perfect Game, the National Showcase has become the most prestigious showcase event in amateur baseball. Since its 2001 inception, 404 former participants have played in the big leagues and 2,493 have been selected in the MLB Draft. The 2019 MLB Draft included 35 first-day draft picks who previously attended a Perfect Game National Showcase.
“It was really fun, because all the top players were out there,” Moller said. “That’s when the real ballplayers show up, and they kind of just roll the balls out there and you go play.
“I love to go out and ball in front of the best and show what I can do. A lot of my friends were down there, and there was a little trash talking going on between us, which adds to it.”
Moller ranks among the top five percent of players in his graduating class in six key statistical categories — catcher’s throwing velocity (84 mph), receiving the ball and throwing to second base (1.80 seconds), hitting exit velocity (99 mph), maximum barrel speed (81.969 mph), impact momentum and maximum acceleration (48.285 Gs).
“He just keeps getting a little better every time we see him, and his professional stock is rising like crazy,” Ford said. “He has that kind of ability the major league teams are really looking for. Typically, they don’t draft high school catchers very early, but he’s such a good hitter and he hits the best pitching in the country. When he’s facing guys who are going to be first-round pitchers, he’s not even a little bit intimidated. In fact, he usually does well against them.
“He’s not a burner, but he runs OK and you can tell he’s working on his speed. It’s not like he can’t run. He’s above average for a catcher. Everything else, he grades out as a plus talent.”
Ford said he wouldn’t be surprised to see two Dubuque-area catchers selected in the first round of MLB Drafts over the next three years.
“I really think Calvin Harris can be a first rounder after a few years down at Ole Miss,” Ford said of the Western Dubuque senior who will play at the University of Mississippi in the fall. “It’s kind of crazy to think that two of the best catchers in the country are from basically the same town in Iowa. You’re doing a lot of things right up there.”