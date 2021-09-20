Amber Lueder scored a pair of goals Sunday afternoon to lead the University of Wisconsin-Platteville women’s soccer team to a 5-0 non-conference win over visiting Nebraska Wesleyan.
Lueder opened the scoring 7:52 into the game and scored again at the 60:45 mark to put the Pioneers ahead, 4-0. In between, Lauren Lodico and Alyssa Peterson found the back of the net. Lilly Rausch added another insurance goal in the 82nd minute.
Platteville outshot Nebraska Wesleyan, 34-6. Emma Ball and Onalee Erickson made two saves apiece for the Pioneers.
Loras 3, Illinois Wesleyan 2 (2 OT) — At Loras: Abby Ericksen scored in the second overtime to lift the Duhawks. Her second goal of the contest came in the 104th minute. Caitlin Farrell also scored for the Duhawks (6-0-1). Kyndal Kells made six saves to earn the victory in goal.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Loras 4, Millikin 0 — At Loras: Alex Beausoleil scored a pair of insurance goals as the Duhawks won late Saturday to improve to 5-1-1. Patrick Clancy gave the Duhawks the lead in the 10th minute, and Juan Jose Arias Mondragon doubled the lead 10 minutes later.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Leicht wins Heartland — At Pella, Iowa: Derek Leicht ran a 15:37.2 to win the 16th annual Heartland Cross Country Classic on Saturday. He finished more than three seconds ahead of Iowa City West’s Alex McKane. Millard West of Nebraska won the 42-team event, and Hempstead placed sixth with 284 points.