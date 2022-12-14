DYERSVILLE, Iowa — They may be rookies to the conference, but Beckman Catholic and Maquoketa continued a longstanding rivalry as newly aligned River Valley foes on Tuesday.
Behind a 12-0 fourth-quarter run, the Cardinals pulled away from the Trailblazers in a game that was never separated by more than seven to that point en route to a 68-62 road win.
“Beckman and us have been at this for a while,” said Maquoketa senior guard Lucas Ihrig. “This atmosphere and this type of game was really nothing new.”
Ihrig paced the Cardinals with 19 points. Tye Hardin added 18 and Carter Meyer chipped in 12 for Maquoketa (4-1).
Padraig Gallagher had a game-high 23 points to lead Beckman (2-3), while Trent Arens netted 14.
“I thought these guys were playing with a lot of pressure on our shoulders; they weren’t really playing our style,” Maquoketa coach Matt Hartman said. “In the fourth quarter, they kind of relaxed, started playing the way we’re used to playing and it showed. The ball went in the hoop a lot easier.”
A back-and-forth first quarter saw Beckman hold a 12-10 advantage after 8 minutes. Behind four points from Harding and a 3-pointer from Ihrig, the Cardinals took their biggest lead of the half, 20-12, with an 8-0 run.
But Beckman quickly answered on a 7-point run of its own behind a Gallagher 3 and Max Oberbroeckling’s layup to knot it at 20-20.
“We have a lot of respect for those guys,” Maquoketa coach Matt Hartman said. “That Gallagher kid is really good. The Beckman kids played hard. Coach Molony does a great job with them. We’re old WaMaC foes; we expected this type of game.”
The Blazers netted seven of the first nine points in the third to seize their largest lead, 33-26, behind Gallagher’s coast-to-coast layup and Arens’ post move. But two triples from Ihrig and another by Kasey Coakley helped pull Maquoketa even at 40-40.
“It can be fun, but it can be tiring, too,” Ihrig said of his team’s up-tempo style. “It’s fun when you’re scoring, but when you’re not, you can get tired fast.”
Arnes’ bucket early in the fourth pulled Beckman ahead, 47-44, early in the final frame, but it proved to be the final lead for the home team.
Hardin bookended the run with seven points, Carter Meyer went the length of the court on a rebound, and Coakley knocked down a cold-blooded 3-pointer as the Cardinals surged ahead, 56-47.
“We were down at halftime — it was close — but we just came together in the fourth and didn’t look back from there,” Ihrig said.
Arens hit a 3 to get within 56-50, but Ty Hinz and Hardin connected from long range to build a 10-point advantage with just over a minute remaining. Maquoketa knocked down seven of 10 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
“We’re a fast team, we score a lot, we shoot a lot, and we win,” Ihrig said.
