12132022-boysmaqbeckman2-jr.jpg
Maquoketa’s Carter Meyer (left) drives around Dyersville Beckman Catholic’s Trent Arens during their game Tuesday.

 JESSICA REILLY Telegraph Herald

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — They may be rookies to the conference, but Beckman Catholic and Maquoketa continued a longstanding rivalry as newly aligned River Valley foes on Tuesday.

Behind a 12-0 fourth-quarter run, the Cardinals pulled away from the Trailblazers in a game that was never separated by more than seven to that point en route to a 68-62 road win.

