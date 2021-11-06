Stephen Halliday matched a career high with four points Friday night in powering the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a thorough 5-1 victory at Waterloo.
Halliday scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, and assisted on two others to run his recent hot streak to 11 points in four games. He also had a four-point night in an 8-4 victory over Green Bay on April 23.
“Obviously, it’s great to have individual success, but the bigger picture was we needed to be a better team than we were last weekend,” Halliday said. “And I think we did a pretty good job of that tonight. Credit to my linemates, because they cleaned up a few miscues from me.
“Our line has been creating a lot of chances lately. Tonight, we were fortunate to bury them.”
Dubuque (7-0-2-2) enjoyed the game’s first power play just 53 seconds into the opening period when John Waldron tripped Lucas Olvestad, and the Saints capitalized 25 seconds later. After somewhat disjointed movement on the power play, the puck found Samuel Sjolund at the top of the right circle, and his wrist shot beat goalie Jack Williams to the stick side for his third goal of the season. Stephen Halliday and Connor Kurth picked up the assists, with Kurth extending his point streak to nine straight games.
Just 1:54 later, the Saints doubled their lead. Halliday passed the puck from the left circle to the high slot, then drove to the net. Axel Kumlin’s shot hit a Waterloo defender and bounced to Kurth, whose shot clipped Halliday’s stick and deflected past Williams for his seventh of the season.
Dubuque took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission after Max Montes scored his second goal of the season on a transition play in the final minute of the period. Tristan Lemyre made a backhanded pass from his own blue line to set up a 2-on-1 for Kenny Connors and Montes. Connors made a last-second pass to Montes, who beat Williams just inside the left post.
After a scoreless second period, the Black Hawks ended goalie Philip Svedeback’s shutout bid at the 8:15 mark of the third. Svedeback stopped an initial shot from Tucker Shedd, but Shedd’s second attempt from a different angle in the left circle found the back of the net.
Svedeback finished with 28 saves to improve to 5-0-2 with a 2.55 goals against average and improve his save percentage to .910.
“The defense was really good tonight,” Svedeback said. “I felt really comfortable with my defensemen and the forwards, especially when I went out to play the puck. We had great communication all night.
“We did a great job on the penalty kill tonight, too. The guys did a great job of blocking shots and getting clears when we needed them. We played really played well as a team.”
Dubuque went 7-for-7 on the penalty kill and scored one goal on six opportunities. Waterloo outshot the Saints, 29-24. Saints coach Greg Brown credited assistants Evan Dixon and Justin Hale, who work with the penalty kill unit.
“They did an outstanding job in the pre-scout, and the penalty killers did a great job executing,” Brown said. “They took away the bumper guy, and they eliminated the seam passes so Philip knew where the puck was coming from most of the time. There were no backdoor options or wide-open guys close to the net.
“It was pretty much a 3-1 game most of the third period, when things kind of went sideways with all the power plays. The game was definitely in the balance, and we needed the penalty kill to come through the way it did.”
Dubuque answered the Shedd goal 5:13 later to seal the win. Williams stopped Halliday on a breakaway attempt, but Kurth followed the play and flipped a shot over the prone goalie for his ninth of the season.
Halliday added an empty net goal set up by Austin Oravetz and Kurth with 2:16 remaining in regulation to account for the final margin.