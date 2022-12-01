Scales Mound made program history last season in punching their ticket to the Illinois Class 1A state tournament and bringing home a third-place trophy.
Perhaps lost in that story was how close tough programs like Galena and East Dubuque played the Hornets on their quest to Champaign, setting the stage for a clutch postseason run.
With the Hornets and Warriors each graduating all five starters from last year’s successful runs — they played each other in the regional finals — the door appears more open for the Pirates to make a run with four starters back in the fold.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference this season:
GALENA
Coach — Matt Wienen (sixth year, 76-55)
Last season — 21-10, 7-5 NUIC
Returning starters — Connor Glasgow (Jr., F), Kaden Hauber (Soph., G), Parker Studtmann (Soph., G), Kolby Knautz (Sr., C)
Other returning letterwinners — Jacob Furlong (Sr., G), Joey Heller (Jr., G)
Promising newcomers — Zach Heller (Soph.), Myles Schumacher (Soph.), Owen Hefel (Fr.), Roman Romer (Fr.)
Outlook — The Pirates were a tough out last season, but just couldn’t get past East Dubuque or Scales Mound. While the loss of leading scorer Ethan Hefel will hurt, with four starters returning and experience on the bench the Pirates hold high expectations. Glasgow broke out as an all-conference talent last winter, averaging a double-double on the season of 14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Hauber brings energy at the guard position and averaged 8.3 points per game. Studtmann is a force on the defensive end, as is Knautz in the post. Many players on the roster have logged key varsity minutes, and that experience could be the X-factor.
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Scott Schaber (first year)
Last season — 24-8, 10-2 NUIC
Returning starters — None
Other returning letterwinners — Colin Sutter (Sr., F), Parker Shireman (Sr., F), Jacob Lange (Sr., F)
Promising newcomers — Braydon Yoerger (Sr.), Lucas Hanley (Sr.), Wyatt Kruser (Jr.), Bradey Huseman (Jr.), Brody Culbertson (Soph.), Aidan Colin (Soph.)
Outlook — After a majorly successful tenure under Eric Miller, the Warriors hand the program over to a familiar face in Schaber. The longtime area coach once led the Galena boys program, the East Dubuque girls, and most recently served under Wendell Eimers’ staff at Dubuque Senior. Schaber will be starting from scratch with all five starters graduated. Lange is the team’s top returning scorer in averaging 3.2 points per game last season. There will be no shortage of opportunities for the players coming in, and with speed and athleticism on the roster, these Warriors are still expecting to compete at the top of the conference — and beating Galena in a season-opening tournament is a good start.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Jeremy Knauer (first year)
Last season — 9-15, 6-6 NUIC
Returning starters — Dylan Diehl (Sr., F), Maddox Knauer (Sr., G), George Winter (Jr., F)
Other returning letterwinners — Jack Ketelsen (Sr., F), Dawson Kloss (Sr., G), Lebron Ransom (Sr., G), Jamie Schnitzler (Sr., G), Nick Schnitzler (Sr., F)
Promising newcomers — Seth Nicholas (Jr., F), Isaac Rife (Jr., F), Ethan Walters (Jr., G), Ty Spahn (Jr., F), Edgar Leon (Jr., F)
Outlook — After 14 seasons leading the Wildcats’ junior varsity team, Knauer takes the reins of the varsity program. His top priority will be finding scorers to take over for graduated all-conference performer Caden Albrecht. Taking over that scoring will be a concern, so the Wildcats will aim to ratchet things up on the defensive end to try and create offensive opportunities. Winter averaged 9.5 points last season and he’ll be looked at to open things up in the post.
SCALES MOUND
Coach — Erik Kudronowicz (17th season, 210-231)
Last season — 36-3, 12-0 NUIC, Class 1A state third-place finish
Returning starters — None
Other returning letterwinners — Thomas Hereau (Jr., G), Charlie Wiegel (Sr., G), Dylan Slavenburg (Sr., F), Jacob Duerr (Sr., G), Seth Birkett (Jr., F)
Outlook — The Hornets simply had the best season in program history last winter, earning their first trip to the Illinois Class 1A state tournament and bringing home a third-place trophy behind a group of five senior starters. With names like Benjamin Vandigo and Ben Werner gone, left to step in are a group of hungry players ready to take over the reins of the program. Things are off to a fine start, as the Hornets are already 5-0 on the young season with Hereau, Wiegel and Slavenburg immediately filling roles as big-time players.
STOCKTON
Coach — John Hammann (ninth year, 103-116)
Last season — 12-14, 5-7 NUIC
Returning starters — Alex Altfillisch (Sr., F), Parker Luke (Sr., G), Dustin Oppold (Sr., F), Ryley Schultz (Sr., G)
Other returning letterwinners — Dayton Julius (Sr., G)
Promising newcomers — Jackson Curtiss (Sr., G), Bennett Graves (Jr., G), Colby Tucker (Jr., G), Wesley Logemann (Jr., F), Will Westaby (Jr., F)
Outlook — The Blackhawks are looking to show off their versatility this season and want to get out in transition to attack in the open court. The key will be having a balanced offensive attack, and that is what Stockton is hoping to deliver. With four starters returning, the Blackhawks should operate smoothly, but depth will be a concern.
