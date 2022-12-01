Galena Vs. Scales Mound Basketball
Buy Now

Galena’s Connor Glasgow drives through the Scales Mound defense during a game last season. Glasgow returns for the Pirates after averaging a double-double last season.

 Stephen Gassman

Scales Mound made program history last season in punching their ticket to the Illinois Class 1A state tournament and bringing home a third-place trophy.

Perhaps lost in that story was how close tough programs like Galena and East Dubuque played the Hornets on their quest to Champaign, setting the stage for a clutch postseason run.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.