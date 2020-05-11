We haven’t made it through May, and it’s pretty clear what the local sports story of the year will be when we eventually close the book on 2020.
The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are going to have to put on one heck of a show in August at the Field of Dreams to top what the coronavirus outbreak has done to sports on a local, national and global scale. (Hopefully, Major League Baseball gets back to normal and the Field of Dreams Game takes place, but even that isn’t for certain.)
Sports grinding to a halt gave me a little extra time to go through the archives and relive the local sports stories of the year from the past decade.
Here is the list, as selected each December by the TH sports department:
2019 — In a story suited for the silver screen, Major League Baseball announced in August its plan to build an 8,000-seat stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, for a regular-season game between the White Sox and Yankees. Ticket information for the Field of Dreams game is expected to be released by MLB this spring, and those tickets will most certainly be difficult to obtain. (Then again, that might not even be an issue if MLB opts to play its games without fans for a while.)
2018 — In a matter of one week during the spring, Cascade became the basketball capital of Iowa.
The Cougars won the first girls basketball state championship in program history on March 3 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines by edging Grundy Center, 41-37. Six days later on the very same floor, the Cascade boys won their first state championship in program history with a 49-38 triumph over Treynor.
2017 — Dyersville Beckman overcame unspeakable adversity of beloved coach Tom Jenk Jr. being diagnosed with brain cancer to win the sixth state baseball title in program history. The 64-year-old received a first-class ride to the championship game in the Caring Coach from Paramount Ambulance Service, inspiring his boys to the title. Just a few months later, Jenk lost his nine-month battle with the disease.
2016 — Kayla Banwarth, who was named Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 2006 after leading Dubuque Wahlert to three straight Iowa state volleyball championships, served as a catalyst and emotional leader as the libero for the United States Olympic Team in Rio. Team USA earned the bronze medal. Banwarth turned to coaching after the Olympics and recently became head coach at the University of Mississippi.
2015 — Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea enjoyed a whirlwind summer of milestones in the San Diego Padres organization. The right-handed starting pitcher made his Double-A debut at San Antonio in the spring, pitched in the Sirius XM Futures Game in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game, earned a promotion to Triple-A El Paso in mid-summer and received the call to the big leagues in August. Rea singled in his first at-bat and defeated the Cincinnati Reds in his big league debut on Aug. 11.
2014 — Dubuque Wahlert’s Jerry Roling and Dyersville Beckman’s Tom Jenk Jr. earned their 1,000th baseball coaching victories on back-to-back days in early July. Jenk became just the fifth Iowa high school baseball coach to reach the 1,000 victory mark on July 3. He joined the club one day after Dubuque Wahlert’s Roling, a long-time friend who spent the bulk of his coaching career at one of Beckman’s biggest rivals, Cascade.
2013 — The Dubuque Community School District completed a nearly $10 million renovation of Dalzell Field and showed it off to the public that September. The once-crumbling stadium became one of the finest prep facilities in the state. In addition to state-of-the-art facilities, the project included a first-class (and privately funded) memorial to legendary local coach Wilbur Dalzell and Jay Berwanger, the first Heisman Trophy winner.
2012 — The Buffalo Sabres selected Dubuque Fighting Saints captain Zemgus Girgensons with the 14th pick in the National Hockey League Draft, and the Florida Panthers took Mike Matheson at No. 23. Girgensons remains the highest draft pick in Saints history. Both players are still competing at the NHL level with the teams that drafted them.
2011 — In their first season back in the United States Hockey League, the Dubuque Fighting Saints won the Clark Cup Playoff championship. Led by charismatic head coach Jim Montgomery, who later coached at the University of Denver and the NHL’s Dallas Stars, the Saints defeated Green Bay in the final. That Saints team included future Calgary Flames all-star Johnny Gaudreau.
2010 — Jim Boughton, who coached cross country and track at Dubuque Senior for 28 years, passed away after a battle with brain cancer. He was 56. Boughton coached the Rams’ boys cross country team to three Iowa state championships, four state runner-up trophies and three third-place finishes during his distinguished career. He was posthumously inducted into the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Hall of Fame in 2018, and his influence is felt on a daily basis within the Rams’ running programs and with a cross country invitational named in his honor.