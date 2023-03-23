Girls wrestling is on the rise across the nation, and the tri-state area is no different.
Twenty-five area wrestlers qualified for their respective state tournaments and five came away with medals.
Here is the fourth annual Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Wresting team, with 18 wrestlers selected to the first team based on overall season record and state tournament finish:
Recommended for you
LOWER WEIGHTS (100-145)
Grace Murphy (Western Dubuque) — Murphy went 25-13 and qualified for the Iowa state tournament at 100 pounds.
Hannah Reel (Dubuque Senior) — Reel posted a 25-14 record this season, won a Mississippi Valley Conference championship and placed seventh at 115 pounds at the Iowa state tournament. Reel is a three-time first-team selection and is just the second area wrestler to earn a spot on three TH All-Area girls wrestling teams and medal at three state tournaments, joining Dubuque Wahlert’s Alana Duggan.
Alyvia Bahl (Lancaster) — Bahl went 13-5 and qualified for the Wisconsin state tournament at 120 pounds.
Ava McDermott (Dubuque Wahlert) — McDermott went 24-9 and qualified for the Iowa state tournament at 120 pounds. She earned honorable mention in 2021.
Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) — Leibfried went 32-8 this season and placed sixth at 125 pounds at the Iowa state tournament.
Kylee Shoop (West Delaware) — Shoop went 33-8 this year and qualified for the Iowa state tournament at 130 pounds.
Ayla Osterkamp (Dubuque Hempstead) — Osterkamp went 19-12 this season, won a Mississippi Valley Conference championship and qualified for the Iowa state tournament at 135 pounds.
Chloe LaRue (Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern) — LaRue went 24-2 this season and finished runner-up at 145 pounds at the Wisconsin state tournament. She was also a first-team selection last year.
Jolee Strohmeyer (Dubuque Senior) — Strohmeyer went 24-14 this season, won a Mississippi Valley Conference championship and qualified for the Iowa state tournament at 145 pounds.
UPPER WEIGHTS (155-235)
Josie Jecklin (Western Dubuque) — Jecklin went 26-7 and placed eighth at 155 pounds at the Iowa state tournament. An original member of the Bobcats’ program, she was a first-team selection last year and earned honorable mention in 2021.
Paige Howieson (Dubuque Hempstead) — Howieson went 16-7 this season and qualified for the Iowa state tournament at 155 pounds.
Leah Schwenker (Cascade) — Schwenker went 38-10 and qualified for the Iowa state tournament at 155 pounds.
Rachel Schauer (Fennimore) — Schauer went 10-3 and finished as the 165-pound runner-up at the Wisconsin state tournament. She was also a first-team selection last year.
Avery Schmidt (Dubuque Wahlert) — Schmidt won 14 of her 20 matches this season and qualified for the Iowa state tournament at 170 pounds.
Lydia Hefel (Dubuque Hempstead) — Hefel went 18-9 this season and qualified for the Iowa state tournament at 190 pounds.
Sharidan Engelken (Western Dubuque) — Engelken went 30-9 this season and qualified for the Iowa state tournament at 190 pounds. She earned honorable mention last season.
Adriana Shepherd (Western Dubuque) — Shepherd went 25-8 this season, won a Mississippi Valley Conference championship and qualified for the Iowa state tournament at 235 pounds.
Katelyn Brokus (Dubuque Hempstead) — Brokus posted a 21-8 record this season and qualified for the Iowa state tournament at 235 pounds.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bellevue — Ryanne Dunn (140)
Cascade — Baleigh Martin (170), Halana Reed (235)
Dubuque Senior — Kennedy Stolk (110)
Lancaster — Kashailya Wiest (138)
West Delaware — Anna O’Rear (120)
Western Dubuque — Kiya Steger (145).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.