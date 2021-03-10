Aliyah Carter smashed another record to the floor last week.
The Dubuque Wahlert graduate broke her own Kansas State freshman record with 27 kills in a five-set loss to Texas State in the Wildcats’ spring opener last week. It also marked the third-highest kill total in the rally-scoring era for Kansas State (10-7, 10-6 Big 12).
Carter, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter playing six rotations for the first time in her career, recorded five digs, three blocks and a season-high four service aces. She turned in her fourth 20-kill match of the season, but Texas State squeaked out a 19-25, 15-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-9 victory.
“Well, I think the thing I’m probably the proudest of is the non-attacking skills,” head coach Suzie Fritz said of Carter. “She played good defense, she was a primary passer for us, she held up for us in serve receive. To go from playing primarily in the fall, she played three rotations for us and we had her playing six rotations, taking some swings out of the back row. I thought she did a really nice job at the net blocking as well.”
Carter earned two Big 12 rookie of the week honors during the fall portion of the coronavirus-split season. She was an all-state volleyball player and a state long jump champion during her career at Wahlert.
Kansas State will wrap up the spring portion of its schedule with matches against Saint Louis, Creighton and the finales against Wayne State on March 27-28.
Holesinger, Rampton run at MVCs — The UNI cross country team finished fifth in both the men’s and women’s team rankings at the Missouri Valley Conference meet last Wednesday in Evansville, Ind. The men scored 124 points and the women scored 129 points. Redshirt sophomore Mia Rampton, a Dubuque Senior grad, ran the 5K in 19:21.9 as the Panthers’ fifth scoring runner. Dubuque Hempstead grad David Holesinger, a sophomore, ran the men’s 8K in 28:24.6 as the Panthers’ sixth runner.
Staver helps UW-M to league title — Sydney Staver, a senior from Mineral Point, Wis., helped the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to a share of the Horizon League regular-season women’s basketball championship. The Panthers led NCAA Division I in free-throw percentage at 83.3, and Staver contributed at a 97.4 clip (36-for-38) while averaging 9.7 points per game and starting in 15 of the 19 games she played.
Milwaukee shared the Horizon League title for the third time in program history, joining the 2000-01 and 2005-06 squads. The Panthers finished the season at 19-7 after dropping a 56-46 decision to IUPUI in the league semifinals.
Leicht earns all-American honors — Hawkeye Community College freshman Kaylee Leicht earned all-American honors at the NJCAA Championship in Pittsburg, Kan., by placing third in the 4x800 relay, fifth in the distance medley relay, and seventh in the open 800. Leicht starred at Hempstead in both cross country and track.
WIAC honors Digman — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selected UW-La Crosse’s Skye Digman as its indoor field athlete of the week. The junior from Platteville won the shot put with a throw of 46 feet, 3 1/2 inches (14.11m), and 20-pound weight throw with a toss of 57-5 (17.52m) at the WIAC Last Chance Meet on March 6. Her mark of 46-3 1/2 in the shot put ranks first on the NCAA Division III Honor Roll. Digman also holds the top mark in the weight throw of 58-10 3/4 set earlier this season.
5 Pioneers feted by WIAC — UW-Platteville seniors Quentin Shields and Justin Stovall received first-team all-WIAC honors in men’s basketball. Stovall also earned an all-defensive team selection. Shields finished ninth in the WIAC at 15.3 points per game, and Stovall took 10th at 15.2 points pergame.
Junior Kyle Tuma was named honorable mention while senior Justin Jarvensivu was named to the all-sportsmanship team. Senior Justin Fox wrapped up the postseason awards for the Pioneers and was named the 2021 Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete.
Christopher named A-R-C athlete of week — The American Rivers Conference named Wartburg College’s Breya Christopher, a sophomore who prepped at River Ridge (Ill.) High School, as its female athlete of the week. She earned the women’s most valuable field performer at last weekend’s A-R-C Indoor Track & Field Championships in Waverly, Iowa. She took home two all-conference medals and contributed 18 team points to Wartburg’s 17th indoor title in program history. She earned gold in the high jump (1.62m) to defend her crown from a season ago and took second in the triple jump with a leap of 11.28 meters.
UD’s Hawtrey honored — The A-R-C named University of Dubuque junior Darby Hawtrey, an outside hitter from Clarence, Iowa, as its volleyball offensive player of the week after she led the Spartans to a pair of wins. She had 24 kills while hitting .357 against Wartburg and added nine kills with a hitting percentage of .227 against Nebraska Wesleyan.
Duhawks sweep weekly honors — Loras swept the Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference player of the week awards, with freshman Hannah Medina winning offensive player of the week and sophomore goal keeper Lydia Phelps claiming the defensive player of the week honor. Medina, of Gypsum, Colo., tallied seven goals and Phelps, a native of Grand Rapids, Mich., made 35 saves in leading Loras to two wins.
Loras spikers make history — The Loras women’s volleyball team received its first national ranking in program history from the American Volleyball Coaches Association last Wednesday, coming in at No. 16 after opening their season with three straight wins at the time of the poll.
Top of the order — The top of the Coe College baseball team’s batting order has a distinct Dubuque County flavor. Isaac Evans (Wahlert), T.J. Deardorff (Senior) and Riley LeGrand (Dyersville Beckman) have been the top three hitters in the lineup for the Kohawks, who are favored to win the A-R-C.
Hawkins to UD — Dubuque Hempstead multi-sport standout Morgan Hawkins will play golf and basketball at the University of Dubuque in the fall. In addition to those sports, she also helped the Mustangs reach the state volleyball tournament this fall.