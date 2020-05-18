Thousands of people have wished for just one chance to sit down and drink a beer with Dan Gable. For the vast majority of them, that will never be possible — even without the current pandemic circumstances.
But, thanks to SingleSpeed Brewing Company, that chance will arrive this week — at least in a virtual format.
SingleSpeed Brewing will host a virtual happy hour on Wednesday with the former Iowa State wrestler who later built the Hawkeyes into a wrestling dynasty. Gable — who likely will be sipping on one of SingleSpeed’s Gable Munich Helles, a golden lager rebranded in honor of his heroics at the 1972 Munich Olympics while taking select questions from the public — will be joined by TrackWrestling’s Kyle Klingman and SingleSpeed founder Dave Morgan.
Questions can be submitted via email to rachel@singlespeedbrewing.com or in the Facebook Live chat on Wednesday. The virtual happy hour begins at 5 p.m. on SingleSpeed Brewing’s Facebook page.
“We can’t get Dan out talking to people about (the beer), we can’t have can signings and all these other fun things we wanted to do, and give Dan the opportunity to come out and tell his story and talk about the sport that he loves,” Morgan said. “We stumbled across this idea, with everything going virtual, what if we did a virtual happy hour with Dan? And what if we did it with a real interviewer, Kyle Klingman of TrackWrestling, and make it something that people can jump online, take this opportunity to listen to Dan talk — maybe get the chance to ask him a question — and just make it a fun thing to do when right now we’re all looking for fun things to do?”
Morgan brainstormed the idea for a Gable-themed beer while flying home from a craft brewers convention a handful of years ago.
Gable famously won the 1972 Olympic gold medal in Munich without surrendering a point. He was a three-time state champion at Waterloo West and won two NCAA Division I national championships at Iowa State, losing the only match of his high school and collegiate careers in the national finals of his senior season at Iowa State.
He went on to coach at Iowa from 1976-97, compiling a dual-meet record of 355-21-5. He coached 45 national champions and led the Hawkeyes to 21 Big Ten Conference titles and 15 national team championships, including nine consecutive NCAA titles from 1978-86.
SingleSpeed was still based in its initial Cedar Falls, Iowa, location at the time, but soon would be moving within sight of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum, located in Gable’s hometown of Waterloo.
The Munich tie to a hometown hero inspired Morgan. Munich Helles is an old German style of beer.
A golden lager for a golden performance.
Morgan pitched the museum on a fundraiser, with a portion of proceeds from sales of Gable Munich Helles going back to the museum. Klingman at the time was the museum’s curator.
“I reached out by text message and (Klingman) was like, ‘That’s a really neat idea, Dave, I’ll reach out to Dan,’” Morgan recalled. “I pitched him on the Munich tie. Munich Helles happens to be a gold style of beer, so it fit with the gold medal. There were all these things that to me made a ton of sense, but you never know if they’re going to make sense to somebody else.”
Klingman reached out to Gable and a few hours later returned an answer to Morgan. Gable wanted to know more, but it had to be two things: it had to be good, and it had to be golden.
“I knew it was going to be gold, and I knew in my opinion it was going to be good, but we had to physically get his opinion, which took a couple months,” Morgan said. “It was about three months before we got the recipe formally finalized and the beer all the way through lagering into a keg and then we could run it to him and pour it, sit down and have it with him. Which was super stressful. But once he had it, he was on board.”
Gable Munich Helles initially debuted with a black and gold can, but red, white and blue versions were made available this year in commemoration of what was to be an Olympic year.
Originally introduced as a seasonal beer, Gable is now one of the SingleSpeed’s core five beers and is on tap at the brewery year-round.
It is available locally at Hy-Vee. Morgan also said it should be available at most local craft beer stores in Iowa.