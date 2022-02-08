Scales Mound has become a basketball town.
Even though, technically, it isn’t even a town.
The village of Scales Mound has a population of around 400 folks, and its high school currently has 75 students. Yet, the Hornets boys basketball team holds the No. 1 ranking in Illinois Class 1A with a 25-1 record and much loftier goals on the horizon. The 25 victories is a program record.
“Remarkable, that’s a good word for it,” said Hornets coach Erik Kudronowicz, in his 16th season leading the program. “I had those aspirations as a coach and a leader, and it was always our goal to get this program to that level. Illinois is a giant state with the city of Chicago and other large areas, and to get to the No. 1 ranking is a remarkable moment. It’s really about the hard work and dedication the kids put into the game.”
That level of dedication began when Kudronowicz took over the program. A Shullsburg, Wis., native and UW-Platteville grad, Kudronowicz taught in Benton, Wis., for four years before coming to Scales Mound and changing the culture in 2006.
“He’s done so much for us and we’ve been together playing basketball since third grade,” said senior Benjamin Vandigo, who fronts the Hornets this season with averages of 19 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. “We’ve been playing all over southern Wisconsin, Illinois, just all around, and it means a lot to be sticking with this same group of guys and having success.”
Vandigo is just one of a group of eight seniors that began developing their games when Kudronowicz and other interested parents developed SMASH (Scales Mound Area Sports Headquarters), the school’s booster program that took getting area youths interested in athletics to another level.
“Hitting No. 1 for the first-time ever, it’s special, but getting there takes a lot of people and a plan in place,” said Kudronowicz, a third-grade teacher at Scales Mound who holds a 199-229 career mark with the Hornets. His wife teaches at Shullsburg. “There wasn’t much of a youth program 15 years ago, and families or dads would help get their kids playing over at the ARC in Galena. So, we started a youth basketball academy free of charge to just teach them the fundamentals of the game.
“Every Saturday the kids would come in, and when this got full circle, we wouldn’t have kids going to play in Galena anymore. We’d have groups of kids playing here, and our current group of seniors started playing together about 10 years ago. They began playing together, traveling together, and they were that first group that came through SMASH and have worked to earn this ranking. They’ve fallen in love with the game beginning at a young age.”
To say the Hornets bolster an experienced starting lineup would be an understatement. Vandigo, Ben Werner (11 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2 bpg), Sam Cocagne (8.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2 spg), Collin Fosler (10.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.4 spg) and Zayden Ellsworth (9.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.6 spg) are all seniors and four-year varsity standouts.
“On the court, we’ve been playing together a long time,” said Werner, who plans to continue his football career at Upper Iowa University. “We’re best friends off the court. We’ve been thinking about this and working towards this for a long time, and it makes it sweeter to be doing this with your best friends. Our bond is why we’re having our success this season. It’s that bond that makes it special.”
Their bond has only grown stronger over the last decade, boiling at the surface and ready to explode for a special senior campaign.
“We really enjoy being with each other on and off the court, we’re always doing something with each other,” Cocagne said. “It helps so much to have that chemistry and working with one another so much. We just have to keep playing ball and it’s always about the next game.”
The Hornets — whose only loss this season is to Iowa Class 4A Dubuque Senior, 57-53, at Nora Gymnasium last month — have some big games coming up. First, they host perennial Northwest Upstate Illini Conference power East Dubuque on Wednesday with a chance to not only sweep the Warriors over three games this season, but lock up the program’s first-ever conference championship.
“It’s exciting to have this opportunity, and we’ve always felt like this was going to be our year,” Vandigo said. “But we’re staying focused on the next game. That’s the most important. We’ve got long-term goals to go deep in the playoffs, we could have a shot at state, but the next game is always our next goal.”
After that showdown, the Hornets head to the Indian Creek shootout on Saturday to clash with Class 2A top-ranked Chicago Leo for the definition of a postseason tuneup, which begins by hosting their first-ever regional tournament in Scales Mound.
“We beefed up our schedule this season, knowing where we wanted to be come postseason,” said Kudronowicz, whose Hornets earned their first-ever Illinois Associated Press ranking just last season. “This group loves the game of basketball. These players, their parents, they’re always out trying to play basketball and it’s been a combination of a lot of people. It’s been a beautiful thing to watch.”
While the Hornets have won five regional championships in school history, including three under Kudronowicz in 2009, 2010 and 2012, the program has never won a sectional game. When it counts down the stretch, these experienced seniors understand that rankings won’t matter — and neither will your school’s enrollment.
“It’s great to be No. 1, and it’s crazy to think we have 75 kids in our school,” Werner said. “When we play, it doesn’t matter how many kids you have, it could be 1,500 or 75, because you can only have five on the court at one time. We have a good five players on the court at all times and that’s all we’re worried about.”
No matter how the final stretch of the season ends, it’s already been a remarkable run for the No. 1-ranked team in the state, tucked away in the valley of the village of Scales Mound.
“We have eight seniors, and all five of our starters have been through it all,” Kudronowicz said. “Most of them are in their fourth year of varsity basketball, and you’ll have that at a small school. Playing in the NUIC, playing East Dubuque two, three times a year, that makes us better. The seniors have played hundreds of games together, and they have such a close bond. It’s truly a brotherhood. They live for one another and play for one another. They are truly brothers.”