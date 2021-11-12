Season series: Chicago has won the first two meetings, both by one goal. That includes a 3-2 shootout decision on Oct. 23 and a 4-3 win on Saturday.
Scouting Dubuque: Chicago became the first team to defeat the Saints in regulation when it rallied from a two-goal deficit Saturday. Dubuque opened the season with points in the first 11 games and was the last of the 16 USHL teams to lose in regulation. Connor Kurth and Stephen Halliday have won back-to-back USHL forward of the week awards. Dubuque leads the USHL with a 29.3% conversion rate (12-for-41) on the power play and ranks third with a 90.9% penalty kill rate (50-for-55). Penalties have been an issue of late, as the Saints have allowed 30 power plays in the last five games. On the bright side, Dubuque has killed 29 of those power plays, including 28 straight. Tonight is Dubuque’s only game of the weekend.
Scouting Chicago: The USHL-leading Steel have played at least two games more than the rest of the field, and yet nobody has had a bigger advantage in special teams opportunities. Chicago has enjoyed a league-high 76 power plays, 14 more than runner-up Lincoln, and has been shorthanded 42 times, the third-lowest in the league, for a plus-34 advantage. Sioux City ranks second at plus-18. Chicago converts power plays at a 22.4% clip and kills penalties at an 83.3% success rate. Jackson Blake leads the USHL in scoring with 21 points, including seven goals.
Kettle Bell Kickoff: The Saints have partnered with the local Salvation Army and Old Chicago to present the Kettle Bell Kickoff tonight. Old Chicago will donate $10 to the Salvation Army for each goal scored at home through Dec. 29. The Salvation Army will give bells to the first 1,000 fans and set up a table to show how fans can volunteer through the holiday season.
Schedule change: Due to a scheduling conflict at Covelli Centre in Youngstown, the Saints will now host the Phantoms for a three-game series Dec. 9-11 at Mystique. The move eliminates Dubuque’s longest road trip of the season. Now, all six games in the season series will be played in Dubuque. That includes two games in February and one in April.